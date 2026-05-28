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Wilmington Independence Boulevard extension project pulled from 10-year state transportation plan

WHQR | By Sofia Dinka
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
Top image: a single-point urban interchange (SPUI). Bottom image: a tight urban diamond interchange (TUDI). Market Street is seen running up and down, Independence Boulevard is seen running left to right.
NCDOT
Top image: a single-point urban interchange (SPUI). Bottom image: a tight urban diamond interchange (TUDI). Market Street is seen running up and down, Independence Boulevard is seen running left to right.

In Wilmington, a contentious and expensive project to extend Independence Boulevard has been effectively cancelled after the regional planning organization voted to remove it from the state's 10-year capital projects plan.

Last night, the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, or WMPO, pulled the project from the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s 2026-2035 ten year planning docket. The WMPO is a regional organization in charge of local transportation decisions.

The plan was to lengthen the road about 2 miles, from Randall Parkway and Mercer Avenue to MLK Parkway. In the process, it would’ve torn up over 50 homes and businesses. It was estimated to cost $424.6 million, a cost which has grown exponentially since it was first proposed in the early 1970s.

Earlier this year, Wilmington City Council passed a resolution opposing the project. They cited concerns that the extension would displace people protected under Title 6. That’s part of the Civil Rights Act that protects people from race or nationality-based discrimination. The project has had mixed public reception, with many staunchly against it.

Related: Wilmington City Council unanimously opposes NCDOT's Independence Boulevard expansion project

According to WMPO's meeting agenda documents, NCDOT cited three main reasons to recommend pulling the project:

  • Public comments from the most recent public hearing (December 1, 2025) resulted in majority opposition to the project.
  • Wilmington City Council resolution opposing the project.
  • Overwhelming cost of the project in the Division tier which is restricting how effective our dollars can be utilized.

WMPO agreed with NCDOT's recommendation.

Next, the Department of Transportation will look for other ways to improve traffic connections between north and south Wilmington.
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Sofia Dinka
Sofia Dinka an intern at WHQR and a journalism student at the University of Florida.
See stories by Sofia Dinka