Wilmington City Council unanimously opposes NCDOT's Independence Boulevard expansion project

The proposed extension has been a part of the city’s thoroughfare plan since 1972. In 2014, the Council adopted a resolution supporting the expansion — requesting a design that would improve north-south connection as long as the crossing was at-grade with the existing CSX rail corridor — which CSX subsequently turned down.

Recently, things have been moving forward more quickly. NCDOT recently conducted a new round of public hearings and submitted the project for state funding. According to a NCDOT spokesperson, an evaluation and scoring of the project is expected to be completed this spring; that will determine whether the extension receives funding as part of NCDOT's funding plan.

In their current Draft Environmental Impact Statement, the North Carolina Department of Transportation proposed two alternative options, both of which would include an overpass crossing Market Street. Both alternatives would impact a significant number of residences and businesses.

However, due to the potential adverse impact on those that are protected from discrimination based on race, color, or national origin under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and impacts on the environment, city staff recommended that the Council oppose the project as it stands.

"We're looking at potential relocation of either 59 or 71 residences," said Linda Painter the director of planning, development, and transportation for the city. "And I do want to be clear, those are dwelling units. Those are not the number of people that are in those units."

In addition to removing the project from adopted plans, staff recommended that any funding for the project be repurposed for other City projects.

“The neighborhoods that will be most impacted will not see the real benefit from this,” Painter said, noting that those commuting from the southern part of the county would benefit most.

The resolution passed with a unanimous vote. Now, the City will seek other ways to address congestion on the north-south corridors. NCDOT could still move forward with the project, however.