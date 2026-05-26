Worried about property taxes? Apply for a tax break

New Hanover County is keeping its taxes flat this year, but several municipalities within the county are looking at property tax increases, including a potential 20% increase for Wilmington residents. That could be particularly tough on low-income homeowners downtown, some of whom saw property values double during last year’s revaluation .

As those budget talks continue, City Councilmember J.C. Lyle is encouraging eligible low-income residents to apply for tax relief when they email her with concerns about the tax rate.

“Every time someone emails me, and especially if they mention they're elderly or disabled or something, I send them a link to the tax abatement program," she said.

That includes a program for disabled or senior homeowners who earned less than $38,800 last year. Most homeowners would get a 50% discount on their tax bill. A related program gives relief to disabled or senior homeowners who make a bit more than that — it puts a lien on their property for the taxes they can’t afford that gets paid out when the home is next sold.

Another program is aimed at disabled veterans, and excludes $45,000 worth of the appraised value of that qualifying veteran’s residence. There’s no age or income requirement.