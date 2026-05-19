Portrait of an Artist’s Artist: Addie Wuensch

Many locals know Addie Wuensch as the former owner of Bottega Art Gallery, a Brooklyn Arts District venue once known for its pulsing arts vibe. It was a place that on any given night hosted poets spitting rhymes in open mics, impromptu performances by visiting actors, rock bands blaring through the main room, or DJs and dancing on the back patio, while its walls featured her paintings full of spraypainted slogans, Matisse-like celebrations of the feminine physique, and canvases embedded with plastic flowers, cassette tapes, decoupage, or other three-dimensional elements.

Since selling the bar in 2025, Wuensch has focused on expanding her own portfolio while continuing to uplift fellow artists. Catch her work in local cafes, galleries, and outdoor walls or in the background of major TV and film productions, since her large-format pieces have been licensed for projects like BET’s Rap Tales and the film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and she recently painted a custom mural for the locally filmed TV series R.J. Decker.

Refusing to be limited by medium, the artist also makes jewelry, designs clothing, and collaborates with musicians nationwide. Her soaring vocals lead Red Gemini, a project she recorded with East Bay Ray, San Francisco-based guitarist of the Dead Kennedys — whom she met through mutual friend Dez Cadena, when her old band Loose Jets played with the Misfits at now-defunct Ziggy’s by the Sea years ago. Red Gemini’s 2024 album Secrets is available for download everywhere.

Wuensch’s creative life began early, well before her parents moved to the Cape Fear area from upstate New York in 2003 for her father’s job at Corning. After finishing high school at Eugene Ashley High, she studied art at Cape Fear Community College, where she credits artist/professor Ben Billingsley for “really encouraging” her. Just before graduation, she was discovered by a talent scout who invited her to model clothing. Enamored with the fashion world, she briefly moved to Brooklyn for modeling work but became disillusioned.

“Certain aspects of it weren't for me. I'm not into how they treat women and their bodies. But that did inspire a lot of my artwork for many years,” she said.

Wuensch returned to Wilmington and completed a bachelor’s degree in art at UNCW instead. She continues to show her work in galleries, while also supporting fellow local artists by promoting festivals. Her last Music and Arts Fest with Wellness event held at Walker World in Castle Hayne drew hundreds of people there to enjoy live music, live painting, fire dancing, massage, and reiki alongside the wares of artisans selling handmade clothing, hand drums, wind chimes, baked goods, photographic prints, jewelry, and more.

“The best feeling is promoting local artists, having space, because I know my whole life I’ve looked for space myself as an artist,” she said. “I love making art as much as helping to sell other people’s work for them. I get to meet so many people from all over and help them to make money, too.”

These days, she has several rooms of her own in her downtown home, where she can be found painting outside on the porch, rain or shine. The hallways are lined with her works-in-progress, while the room that serves as her office allows her to organize her growing events business.

Wuensch’s next showcase of local talent is Reggie’s Punk Art and Music Festival on May 23, to be held at Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern, where vendors and bands will share their work from 5:30 pm-midnight.

Look for information on her upcoming PRIDE Fests in June and Porch Fest in the fall by following her on Instagram @addiewuensch or visiting her website: www.artbyaddiewuensch.com

Wuensch’s own work will hang in Art Basel in Miami, Florida, this December, with the Jason Perez gallery group.w