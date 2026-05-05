© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eagle's Dare gets its zoning ammendment, allowing shipping containers in the CBD

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:46 PM EDT
The Eagle's Dare cargo container has service windows facing towards the bar's beer garden,
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
The Eagle's Dare cargo container has service windows facing towards the bar's beer garden, and sits nestled under a tree.

The Eagle’s Dare, a bar in downtown Wilmington, got its code amendment and will be able to keep its secondary bar. The bar's owner hopes the decision could lead to conversations about more creative and adaptive reuse.

Eagle’s Dare owner Joe Apkarian had his shipping container for several years before the city sent him violations for it. The zoning department was trying to apply city code to the shipping container – used as a secondary bar – as if it was a primary structure. Rather than remove the container, Apkarian sought a code amendment.

Read More: Eagle's Dare is fighting to change city code to protect its cargo container

The amendment applies to the central business district, and only for existing buildings. It’s aimed at adaptive reuse: allowing semi-permanent structures to be put in without meeting typical code requirements. Staff showed possible uses at other downtown bars like Palate and Flytrap to give examples of how it could apply elsewhere.

Apkarian said he’d be happy to get the amendment that works for him, but he thinks it should go further. "I think there is a larger conversation to be had about the adaptive reuse of shipping containers and how that could be affected in our community, not only for retail and commercial use, but also in other other avenues," he said.

He noted the extraneous requirements on the cargo district as an example.

Council voted unanimously to support the amendment.
Local
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her by email at KKenoyer@whqr.org.
See stories by Kelly Kenoyer