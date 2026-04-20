Driver accused of severing child's leg in hit-and-run incident gets $31-million bond

According to the Wilmington Police Department, in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 18, Gause was speeding near the 600 block of South 15th Street when his vehicle crossed over the centerline and veered off the road before striking a 9-year-old child.

The child had been riding a bike but was standing stationary at an intersection at the time of the alleged hit and run. According to Assistant District Attorney Amy White, who’s handling this case, Gause thought he hit a curb and was trying to leave.

The crash severed the victim’s leg at the scene. White says the child is also suffering from kidney complications and a fractured tailbone. The child was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center following the accident.

Drug tests performed at the start of the investigation came back positive for Benzodiazepines, cocaine, and opiates.

Gause has been charged with multiple offenses, including Driving While Impaired, Felony Hit and Run, and Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle.

Given his criminal history, White asked for Gause to be placed under a $2 million bond.

Because Gause has 31 prior criminal points on his record, Judge Sandra Alice Ray assigned a $31-million secured bond.