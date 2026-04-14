Officials say heavily smoky conditions in Cape Fear region from South Carolina wildfire

The National Weather Service Wilmington also reports that “elevated fire danger” will continue throughout the week, and, in the region, “above normal temperatures and this dry weather will lead to no relief to current drought conditions.”

Wilmington Fire Department spokesperson Rebekah Thurston wrote in an email that “the air quality is going to be slightly degraded.”

The North Carolina Division of Air Quality is registering poorer air quality levels at Wrightsville Beach and Howe Creek .

New Hanover County noted the potential for degraded air quality, and said residents are advised to take the following precautions, particularly if they have known respiratory ailments:

Limit time outdoors, especially with prolonged activity or exercise

Keep windows and doors closed when possible

Use air conditioning on recirculate

Seek medical care if you begin to have symptoms such as coughing, throat irritation, shortness of breath, etc.

The county also asked that residents only call 911 in the case of a "true emergency situation," and also noted that the local burn ban is still in effect, which applies to all burning throughout the county, including those within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.