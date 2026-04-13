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Suspect in fatal downtown stabbing absent from first appearance hearing

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
New Hanover County Courthouse
Ben Schachtman
New Hanover County Courthouse

The first appearance of the suspect in the fatal downtown stabbing of a U.S. Marine is on hold as the suspect recovers in the hospital.

Davy Spencer, 47-year-old of Wilmington, was arrested in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Daniel Montano that occurred on the early morning of Easter Sunday, April 5.

Montano, a 21-year-old native of San Bernardino, California, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Spencer on Front Street in downtown Wilmington, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Spencer was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on Saturday and is facing multiple charges including Second Degree Murder and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill. A magistrate initially denied Spencer's release and no bond was issued.

Spencer was scheduled for his first appearance on Monday, April 13, to determine his bond and determine if he required a public defender.

However the chief public defender for New Hanover County, Thomas Woodrum, said in court that Spencer is currently in the hospital. Police say that’s due to a leg wound he sustained the night of the homicide.

After deliberations with Judge Lindsey McKee, it remained unknown how long Spencer will be in the hospital.

McKee plans to involve the public defender’s office until Spencer can decide how he would like to retain counsel. Woodrum also noted that he could arrange for Spencer to appear in court at a later date if need be.
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Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell