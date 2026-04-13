Suspect in fatal downtown stabbing absent from first appearance hearing

Davy Spencer, 47-year-old of Wilmington, was arrested in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Daniel Montano that occurred on the early morning of Easter Sunday, April 5.

Montano, a 21-year-old native of San Bernardino, California, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Spencer on Front Street in downtown Wilmington, and later succumbed to his injuries.

Spencer was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on Saturday and is facing multiple charges including Second Degree Murder and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill. A magistrate initially denied Spencer's release and no bond was issued.

Spencer was scheduled for his first appearance on Monday, April 13, to determine his bond and determine if he required a public defender.

However the chief public defender for New Hanover County, Thomas Woodrum, said in court that Spencer is currently in the hospital. Police say that’s due to a leg wound he sustained the night of the homicide.

After deliberations with Judge Lindsey McKee, it remained unknown how long Spencer will be in the hospital.

McKee plans to involve the public defender’s office until Spencer can decide how he would like to retain counsel. Woodrum also noted that he could arrange for Spencer to appear in court at a later date if need be.