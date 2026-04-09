Greenfield skatepark to be renamed in honor of deceased pro skater

Chambers lost his life in a fatal crash this past December, when he was struck in the parking lot of a local bar, located on Greenfield Street, by an impaired driver.

Chambers was pronounced deceased at the scene when responders arrived. He was 31-years-old.

The driver, 34-year-old Michelle Lane Masiello, was indicted on one count each of felony death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and injury to real property — and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

The community has felt the loss of Chambers greatly since his passing, prompting friends and family to start an online petition to rename the skatepark in remembrance of his legacy, which garnered thousands of signatures.

Andrew Bell, a friend of Chambers’, submitted the application for the name change with the City of Wilmington's Naming and Facilities Committee, and on March 23 the committee unanimously voted in approval of it.

Councilmembers David Joyner and Chakema Clinton-Quintana announced the plans to rename the skate park at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

