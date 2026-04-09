© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenfield skatepark to be renamed in honor of deceased pro skater

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
Greenfield Grind Skatepark to be renamed after fallen pro skater Alec Chambers.
City of Wilmington
/
WHQR
Greenfield Grind Skatepark to be renamed after fallen pro skater Alec Chambers.

Greenfield Grind Skatepark will be renamed after fallen pro skater Alec Chambers now that the Wilmington Naming and Facilities Committee unanimously approved the name change.

Chambers lost his life in a fatal crash this past December, when he was struck in the parking lot of a local bar, located on Greenfield Street, by an impaired driver.

Chambers was pronounced deceased at the scene when responders arrived. He was 31-years-old.

The driver, 34-year-old Michelle Lane Masiello, was indicted on one count each of felony death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and injury to real property — and subsequently charged with second-degree murder.

The community has felt the loss of Chambers greatly since his passing, prompting friends and family to start an online petition to rename the skatepark in remembrance of his legacy, which garnered thousands of signatures.

Andrew Bell, a friend of Chambers’, submitted the application for the name change with the City of Wilmington's Naming and Facilities Committee, and on March 23 the committee unanimously voted in approval of it.

Councilmembers David Joyner and Chakema Clinton-Quintana announced the plans to rename the skate park at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell