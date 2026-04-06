Wilmington Police Department investigating two downtown stabbings

This is a developing story. WHQR will have updates as they become available.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, there were two separate stabbing incidents in downtown Wilmington in the early hours of Sunday, April 5. Downtown business employees told WHQR there was police tape up early Sunday morning.

WECT first reported on the stabbings on Sunday afternoon. WPD issues a press release on the incident on Monday shortly before noon.

At 2:10 a.m., shortly after last call, officers responded to a "large fight" on the 100 block of North Front Street. According to WPD, "officers located two adult males suffering from stab wounds. Both males were transported to Novant NHRMC with serious injuries."

Two minutes later, officers responded to a second find — which WPD said was "unrelated" — on North Front Street between Market and Princess streets. According to WPD, officers "located an adult female suffering from stab wounds. She was also transported to Novant NHRMC with life-threatening injuries."

According to several sources familiar with the situation, one of the victims from Sunday morning was a U.S. Marine, who was severely wounded and may not recover. WHQR reached out to WPD and Camp Lejeune for more information.

WPD said the incidents were not believed to be connected, and the investigation is ongoing. WPD asked anyone with information to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600 or submit tips anonymously through Tip411.

