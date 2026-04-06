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Wilmington Police Department investigating two downtown stabbings

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
File photo
Kate Wilcox / Pexels
File photo

Two stabbings, just two minutes and one block apart, took place in the early hours of Easter Sunday. Police say the two incidents were not related. Three people have been taken to the hospital, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. WHQR will have updates as they become available.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, there were two separate stabbing incidents in downtown Wilmington in the early hours of Sunday, April 5. Downtown business employees told WHQR there was police tape up early Sunday morning.

WECT first reported on the stabbings on Sunday afternoon. WPD issues a press release on the incident on Monday shortly before noon.

At 2:10 a.m., shortly after last call, officers responded to a "large fight" on the 100 block of North Front Street. According to WPD, "officers located two adult males suffering from stab wounds. Both males were transported to Novant NHRMC with serious injuries."

Two minutes later, officers responded to a second find — which WPD said was "unrelated" — on North Front Street between Market and Princess streets. According to WPD, officers "located an adult female suffering from stab wounds. She was also transported to Novant NHRMC with life-threatening injuries."

According to several sources familiar with the situation, one of the victims from Sunday morning was a U.S. Marine, who was severely wounded and may not recover. WHQR reached out to WPD and Camp Lejeune for more information.

WPD said the incidents were not believed to be connected, and the investigation is ongoing. WPD asked anyone with information to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3600 or submit tips anonymously through Tip411.
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Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman