A prolonged dry spell helps wildfires spread; Statewide burn ban in effect in North Carolina

Five active wildfires have burned nearly 1,000 acres in western North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Forest Service, with firefighters moving quickly to try to contain the newest one in McDowell County. A statewide burn ban remains in effect indefinitely as drought conditions get worse.

As of Monday afternoon, the Jumping Branch Fire covered at least 175 acres and was 0% contained. It’s burning off Locust Cove Road in the Buck Creek area of McDowell County, about eight miles northwest of Marion.

There were no immediate evacuation orders. The Forest Service said McDowell County Emergency Management is working with Pleasant Gardens Fire and Rescue as well as teams from across the country with firefighting and structure protection.

Meanwhile, crews have made progress controlling two larger fires in the mountains. The Tarklin Ridge Fire in Clay County has burned more than 400 acres, but is 90% contained. The Poplar Fire in Mitchell County covers 350 acres, but is 80% contained. Two other smaller fires are nearly entirely contained.

The fires are spreading amid several consecutive months of dry weather. The National Weather Service said Asheville is more than four inches below its normal rainfall totals over the past three months. That’s the eighth driest 90-day period on record.

The North Carolina Forest Service says dry vegetation is also helping the fires spread. There are still downed trees from across the region from Helene, which swept through western North Carolina in September of 2024.

The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council said most of the state is experiencing a severe drought. Areas near Charlotte and Rocky Mount are in extreme drought, the second-highest classification on the council’s drought scale.

And forecasters say they expect another dry week. The National Weather Service says only pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible through this weekend, with less than a half-inch of rain expected in that time.

The Forest Service says in addition to the burn ban, people should avoid using anything that could throw sparks, and call 911 if they see a wildfire.

What the burn ban means

🔥North Carolina’s statewide burn ban prohibits all open burning and cancels any burning permits that had already been issued. You can not burn leaves, branches or any other yard debris. And even when a burn ban is not in effect, it is illegal to burn non-vegetative material like trash, tires or plastic.

💰Violating the ban is a Class 3 misdemeanor that could result in a $100 fine and $183 in court costs. Someone who starts a fire could also be held responsible for firefighting costs.

📃Why is my county also issuing a burn ban?

The statewide ban covers open burning outside of 100 feet from an occupied dwelling. Local fire marshals control open burning within 100 feet of a dwelling. Counties can also act under local fire codes or ordinances to tighten restrictions.

🎆Can I use fireworks?

No. The North Carolina Forest Service says fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited during a burn ban.

♨️Can I use my firepit?

Only if your county has not also issued a burn ban. Within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling, local governments and county fire marshals have jurisdiction, but the Forest Service has advised all 100 counties of the statewide ban and is encouraging local authorities to issue their own as well.

🫕What about my grill/smoker?

Yes, usually you can use a grill or smoker. The statewide burn ban does not automatically ban them unless a local ordinance says otherwise.

This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.