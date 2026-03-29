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In photos: Third No Kings Protest in downtown Wilmington

WHQR | By Samantha Hill
Published March 29, 2026 at 8:24 AM EDT
No Kings protestors gathered on Princess Street in front of Innes Park.
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No Kings protestors gathered on Princess Street in front of Innes Park.
Samantha Hill
Two protestors sitting on the steps outside of Thalian Hall.
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Two protestors sitting on the steps outside of Thalian Hall.
Samantha Hill
No Kings protestors lined up on Princess Street shouting and chanting.
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No Kings protestors lined up on Princess Street shouting and chanting.
Samantha Hill
Two protestors on the corner of 3rd and Princess Street holding up signs during the No Kings protest.
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Two protestors on the corner of 3rd and Princess Street holding up signs during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
Protestors holding up signs on Princess Street during the No Kings protest.
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Protestors holding up signs on Princess Street during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
Four protestors at the top of the steps in front of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest.
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Four protestors at the top of the steps in front of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
Protestors on the steps outside of Thalian Hall. Protestor (center) holding a sign stating "Democracy has no Kings."
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Protestors on the steps outside of Thalian Hall. Protestor (center) holding a sign stating "Democracy has no Kings."
Samantha Hill
Crowd of protestors lining the sidewalks of Princess Street and 3rd street fot the No Kings Pro
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Crowd of protestors lining the sidewalks of Princess Street and 3rd street fot the No Kings Protest.
Samantha Hill
A sign from the No Kings protest
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A sign from the No Kings protest with "If you're not angry you are not paying attention!"
Samantha Hill
A group of protestors standing on the corner of Princess and 3rd street during the No Kings protest.
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A group of protestors standing on the corner of Princess and 3rd street during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
Protestor from the marching holding a sign stating "No taxation without pedophile incarceration" heading towards Princess street.
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Protestor from the marching holding a sign stating "No taxation without pedophile incarceration" heading towards Princess street.
Samantha Hill
A trio of protestors marching to Innes Park during the No Kings protest.
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A trio of protestors marching to Innes Park during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
Two protestors marching towards Innes Park. One protestor (left) is holding a sign stating "End the insanity vote them out!!"
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Two protestors marching towards Innes Park. One protestor (left) is holding a sign stating "End the insanity vote them out!!"
Samantha Hill
Protestors holding signs and marching towards Innes Park in downtown Wilmington.
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Protestors holding signs and marching towards Innes Park in downtown Wilmington.
Samantha Hill
Protestor holding two signs outside of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest. The left sign states "Married women (who took their husbands last name) oppose the Save Act" and the right sign states "Invoke the 25th Amendment!!"
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Protestor holding two signs outside of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest. The left sign states "Married women (who took their husbands last name) oppose the Save Act" and the right sign states "Invoke the 25th Amendment!!"
Samantha Hill
Protestors on Princess street holding signs with music lyrics from Tupac Shakur and Rage Against the Machine during the No Kings Protest.
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Protestors on Princess street holding signs with music lyrics from Tupac Shakur and Rage Against the Machine during the No Kings Protest.
Samantha Hill
Protestor on the steps of Thalian Hall holding a sign stating "In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act" during the No Kings protest.
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Protestor on the steps of Thalian Hall holding a sign stating "In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act" during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
No Kings crowd gathered on the steps on Thalian Hall.
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No Kings crowd gathered on the steps on Thalian Hall.
Samantha Hill
A group of protestors on the corner of 3rd and Princess street holding a large banner with "No Kings in America" painted on the front.
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A group of protestors on the corner of 3rd and Princess street holding a large banner with "No Kings in America" painted on the front.
Samantha Hill
Protestor waving a flag stating "No Kings in America" outside of Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.
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Protestor waving a flag stating "No Kings in America" outside of Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.
Samantha Hill
Protestors gathered outside on the steps of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest.
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Protestors gathered outside on the steps of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
Protestors outside of Innes Park holding up signs during the No Kings protest.
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Protestors outside of Innes Park holding up signs during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill

This weekend, Cape Fear residents gathered outside of Thalian Hall, Princess Street and North 3rd Street, to protest against the current Trump Administration. Two sizable groups of participants held signs, chanted and marched from two different sites in Wilmington, Castle Street and 1898 Memorial Park, before merging at Innes Park.

On Saturday, March 28, protestors met in downtown Wilmington for the third No Kings Event. The series of protests was inspired by claims of executive overreach and authoritarianism by President Donald Trump.

Organizers say several thousand people attended over the course of the event, which lasted several hours. WHQR has not independently verified a tally.

Law enforcement was present, but no major incidents were reported.
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Samantha Hill
Samantha is a graduate student at UNCW majoring in English. She has a background in journalism, media marketing, and professional writing.
See stories by Samantha Hill