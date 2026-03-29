In photos: Third No Kings Protest in downtown Wilmington
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No Kings protestors gathered on Princess Street in front of Innes Park.
Samantha Hill
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Two protestors sitting on the steps outside of Thalian Hall.
Samantha Hill
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No Kings protestors lined up on Princess Street shouting and chanting.
Samantha Hill
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Two protestors on the corner of 3rd and Princess Street holding up signs during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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Protestors holding up signs on Princess Street during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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Four protestors at the top of the steps in front of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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Protestors on the steps outside of Thalian Hall. Protestor (center) holding a sign stating "Democracy has no Kings."
Samantha Hill
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Crowd of protestors lining the sidewalks of Princess Street and 3rd street fot the No Kings Protest.
Samantha Hill
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A sign from the No Kings protest with "If you're not angry you are not paying attention!"
Samantha Hill
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A group of protestors standing on the corner of Princess and 3rd street during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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Protestor from the marching holding a sign stating "No taxation without pedophile incarceration" heading towards Princess street.
Samantha Hill
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A trio of protestors marching to Innes Park during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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Two protestors marching towards Innes Park. One protestor (left) is holding a sign stating "End the insanity vote them out!!"
Samantha Hill
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Protestors holding signs and marching towards Innes Park in downtown Wilmington.
Samantha Hill
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Protestor holding two signs outside of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest. The left sign states "Married women (who took their husbands last name) oppose the Save Act" and the right sign states "Invoke the 25th Amendment!!"
Samantha Hill
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Protestors on Princess street holding signs with music lyrics from Tupac Shakur and Rage Against the Machine during the No Kings Protest.
Samantha Hill
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Protestor on the steps of Thalian Hall holding a sign stating "In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act" during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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No Kings crowd gathered on the steps on Thalian Hall.
Samantha Hill
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A group of protestors on the corner of 3rd and Princess street holding a large banner with "No Kings in America" painted on the front.
Samantha Hill
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Protestor waving a flag stating "No Kings in America" outside of Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.
Samantha Hill
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Protestors gathered outside on the steps of Thalian Hall during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
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Protestors outside of Innes Park holding up signs during the No Kings protest.
Samantha Hill
This weekend, Cape Fear residents gathered outside of Thalian Hall, Princess Street and North 3rd Street, to protest against the current Trump Administration. Two sizable groups of participants held signs, chanted and marched from two different sites in Wilmington, Castle Street and 1898 Memorial Park, before merging at Innes Park.
On Saturday, March 28, protestors met in downtown Wilmington for the third No Kings Event. The series of protests was inspired by claims of executive overreach and authoritarianism by President Donald Trump.
Organizers say several thousand people attended over the course of the event, which lasted several hours. WHQR has not independently verified a tally.
Law enforcement was present, but no major incidents were reported.