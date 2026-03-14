At Wilmington's Greenfield Lake Park, the spring paddling season is upon us

Cape Fear River Watch operates the boathouse, which rents our kayaks, canoes, and paddleboats for $12 to $17 an hour.

Its opening coincided with Thursday’s chaotic, windy, tumultuous weather, so the much-anticipated first day only stayed open for an hour or two.

But on Friday, staff were back out at 11 a.m., offering paddles and eco-tours to passersby.

Kenzie Beattie is the Boathouse Manager, and says they prefers kayaking. "I think I have more autonomy in the water, and it’s easier to guide myself and easier to steer,” they said.

Beattie was excited to take this role, where they can see nesting ducks, passing turtles, and the occasional alligator sunning itself on the floating solar panels that monitor for algae blooms.

"There was a gator right there the other day when I was picking up trash to make it look neater. He didn’t bother me, about 5 feet, and then he just went back in the water," they said.

Renters often ask about the danger from the lake’s gators, but they’re nervous about the boats and leave paddlers alone.

And those paddleboats are a good workout. Certainly, they’re a fun way to spend an hour or so on the lake. The boathouse is officially open for the season, Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ... weather pending.