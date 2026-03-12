Southport puts four employees on leave amid investigation

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, four City of Southport employees from the Parks & Recreation Department were placed on paid administrative leave.

According to a press release from the coastal city, it's related to "the appearance of financial irregularities that were discovered after a forensic accounting investigation."

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the matter and will investigate.

The staff were key to the city's Before/After-School Program, so it has been suspended indefinitely. "Parents and guardians will need to arrange for other means of childcare," the city wrote in a press release, "Additionally, all City of Southport Parks & Recreation facilities and buildings are closed, and events have been cancelled until further notice."

Southport's parks and rec department is made up of just five employees, including a facilities supervisor, so the administrative leave encompasses nearly the entire department.

The City of Southport said it cannot provide details related to personnel matters at this time. The changes will not impact Southport's Springfest on April 18, which is run by the Community Relations Department.