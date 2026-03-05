Under public pressure, New Hanover County school board candidate drops out

On Thursday morning, Democratic candidate Rick Southerland announced he would walk away from the New Hanover County school board race.

Based on preliminary election results, which won't be certified until the county canvass on Friday, March 13, Southerland won one of four slots in Tuesday's primary. Given his comfortable margin over the fifth- and sixth-place candidates, it is likely he was headed to the general election.

The decision comes after WHQR reported Southerland had withheld information about the man he lives, works, and campaigns with from the New Hanover County Democratic Party (NHCDP) and the public.

Related: New Hanover County Democratic Party calls on candidate to withdraw over relationship with sex offender

According to documents provided by the NHCDP, Southerland told party officials that there was nothing in his personal life that couldbe used against him or the party. After NHCDP was asked for comment, party chairwoman Jill Hopman issued a statement on Wednesday morning calling for Southerland to withdraw.

Southerland was initially defiant, telling WHQR and WECT on Wednesday that he would not drop out.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, numerous other Democratic figures had called for Southerland to step down, including County Commissioner Stephanie Walker, fellow school board candidate Jerry Jones, Jr., current Board of Education member Tim Merrick, City Councilman David Joyner, State Representative Deb Butler, and others. Many noted that the dark history of child sexual abuse by employees of New Hanover County Schools, and the subsequent failures to respond and take responsibility for those crimes, made Southerland's decision particularly egregious.

On Thursday morning, Southerland wrote to WHQR to announce he was stepping down.

Southerland has to formally submit his withdrawal to the Board of Elections, then the executive committee of the NHCDP can appoint a replacement to serve in Southerland's place for the general election (presuming his victory is certified). Hopman said the committee's next meeting is this coming Sunday.

Southerland's statement is below:

“Today I am announcing my decision to withdraw from the race for the New Hanover County Board of Education.

This decision does not come easily. I entered this race to advocate for students, educators, and families and to bring practical solutions to the challenges facing our schools. Unfortunately, the focus of this campaign has shifted almost entirely to controversy surrounding my personal life and that of a survivor who paid their dues rather than the issues that matter to voters.

I acknowledge that I should have addressed questions about my living situation earlier and more directly. For that, I take responsibility. Transparency is important in public service, and I regret not anticipating how strongly this issue would resonate in the political environment.

However, I also believe the reaction we have seen raises difficult questions about fairness and consistency in our political culture. Our society often speaks about rehabilitation, compassion, and second chances. Yet when those principles intersect with politics, they are sometimes set aside in favor of public pressure and political calculation.

While I stand by my character and the work I hoped to do for this community, it has become clear that continuing this campaign would overshadow the real conversations our schools deserve.

For the good of the students and families of New Hanover County, I am stepping aside so the focus can return to education and the future of our schools.

To those who supported this campaign, volunteered their time, hard earned resources, and believed in our vision for improving public education, I thank you. I remain committed to serving this community and advocating for fairness, accountability, and opportunity for all.”

