New Hanover County's early voting turnout surpasses numbers from 2022, the last midterm election primary

About 8% of New Hanover County’s Unaffiliated, Republican, and Democratic voters cast their ballots early. Voters skewed towards Democratic ballots — about 67% of ballots cast were for the Democratic primary, and 33% for the Republican primary. Unaffiliated voters, who make up the largest single group in the county, get to choose which ballot to vote on.

WHQR / NCSBOE/NHCBOE This represents the number of NHC early primary voters casting D/R ballots in 2022 versus 2026. These are both midterm election years.

The increase in those casting ballots in the Democratic primary could be due to the NHC Board of Commissioners having a contested race, unlike their Republican counterparts. There will be two open seats in the midterm for that race — and there are four Democratic candidates: long-time incumbent Rob Zapple, newcomer Dr. LeShonda Wallace, current City of Wilmington councilmember Salette Andrews, and New Hanover County school board member Judy Justice.

For the New Hanover County Board of Education, though, both parties have contested races. There are four open seats for the midterms. There are five Republican candidates, including three incumbents, Melissa Mason, Pat Bradford, and Josie Barnhart, as well as newcomer Dr. Amy Dunning and Chris Sutton, who previously ran in 2022. There are six Democrats running: former board member Nelson Beaulieu, who was elected in 2018 but lost his reelection bid in 2022, and newcomers Rick Southerland, Brittnei LaRue, Margie Gerwirtzman, Wendy Dale, and Jerry Jones, who previously ran in 2024.



Tomorrow, March 3, is the last day to vote in the 2026 primary, and voters must go to their assigned polling place . Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Voters must bring their photo ID to vote. Here is a list of acceptable IDs .

Those who do not have a photo ID when they vote can meet the photo ID requirement by either (1) showing their ID at their county board of elections office by noon on Friday, March 6, or (2) filling out a form explaining why they are unable to show ID.

If voters still plan to vote on an absentee ballot, election officials say to “act fast.” The deadline for the New Hanover County Board of Elections to receive ballots is 7:30 p.m. on March 3.

If voters need assistance, they can request it at their polling place through curbside voting . This is for those who are unable to go to the voting booth because of age or disability .

Election results will be posted on the State Board’s election website . Results are official on the canvass date, which is Friday, March 13.

Need information about local candidates? Click here for WHQR’s coverage.

