Former Wilmington Police Department officer sentenced for hitting his girlfriend with his vehicle

In July 2023, off-duty Wilmington Police Department officer Darryl Gregory Warren was arrested after he struck his girlfriend with his personal vehicle.

Witnesses described Warren driving his Toyota Tundra through a parking lot near the Costco in midtown Wilmington, where he allegedly struck a tree and another vehicle before hitting the victim. One witness described Warren aggressively accelerating in the process. About two hours after the incident, he reportedly blew a 0.10% blood alcohol content, over the legal limit.

Related: 911 calls describe off-duty Wilmington cop 'running over' woman, SBI investigating

Warren was initially charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving. Other charges were added later, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Because Warren was a police officer, State Highway Patrol (SHP) handled the initial incident, and the State Bureau of Investigation handled the criminal case. At the end of July, Warren was fired by the Wilmington Police Department.

Roughly two years later, in June of 2025, Warren was indicted in Superior Court on four charges: felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony [causing] serious injury by vehicle, and misdemeanor charges for assault on a female and having a concealed weapon. In January of this year, the court found several aggravating factors, including that Warren put multiple people at “great risk of death,” and the victim suffered injuries that were “permanent and debilitating.”

Related: New criminal charges for WPD officer with questionable record

Earlier this month, Warren’s attorney made a motion to suppress the BAC test, arguing that the evidence, including law enforcement video, showed the SHP trooper did not conduct a field sobriety test, observe signs of intoxication, or perform a chemical analysis (i.e., breathalyzer or other test) prior to Warren’s arrest. His attorney argued that the BAC test conducted after the fact couldn’t retroactively be used to provide probable cause.

Ultimately, Warren took an Alford Plea, according to court records. In this type of plea, the defendant acknowledges there is likely sufficient evidence to convict them in a jury trial, but maintains their innocence. Alford Pleas are treated the same as a guilty plea by the courts.

Warren pleaded guilty to felony serious injury by vehicle. The District Attorney’s office confirmed this was an “open plea,” meaning it was not negotiated with prosecutors.

The state dismissed the assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and concealed weapon charges. The DWI and reckless driving charges were also dismissed.

For the injury by vehicle charge, the Honorable G. Frank Jones found Warren eligible for a sentence of 13 to 25 months, based on the state’s structured sentencing guidelines . Jones sentenced him to serve 13 months: one month in the New Hanover County detention center and twelve months of probation. He is due to report to jail at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 20.

Other conditions included no direct or indirect contact with the victim and returning his firearm to the Wilmington Police Department and an iPhone 11 to the U.S. Marshals (Warren reportedly served on a task force with the federal agency).