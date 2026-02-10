© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy resigns after getting DUI charge

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:48 PM EST
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office detention center is responsible for over 90% of the overtime pay due to staffing shortages.
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office detention center.

The deputy was arrested by the Carolina Beach Police Department in mid-January and charged with driving drunk, speeding, and failure to maintain lane control. He resigned two days later.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Paul Williams was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 18, after allegedly speeding drunk through Carolina Beach, according to court documents.

Williams was allegedly driving at 60 m.p.h. in a 35 m.p.h. zone of North Lake Park Boulevard at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the morning. He was arrested by Carolina Beach police on the north side of Snow’s Cut Bridge at 9900 Carolina Beach Road. According to court records, a breath test was administered, and Williams blew a BAC of .25 (over three times the legal limit).

A magistrate released Williams on a $2,500 unsecured bond, meaning no cash was required upfront, and the amount would be due only if he failed to appear for his first court appearance. The magistrate noted that Williams had “no prior record.” The unsecured bond appears to have allowed Williams to avoid being booked into the detention center. His case is still pending in New Hanover County Court; the next hearing is in March.

On Tuesday, January 20, Williams resigned from the Sheriff's Office.

Williams was hired in 2014 as a detention officer at $15.87/hour. He later moved to patrol in 2018. His pay at the time of his resignation was $33.11/hour, according to records provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
