© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Randy McQuay on his creative process, North Carolina roots, and upcoming project

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:22 PM EST
Musician and songwriter Randy McQuay
Contributed
Musician and songwriter Randy McQuay

WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery sits down with singer, musician, and songwriter Randy McQuay about his earliest musical memories, his influences, and what's next for him.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

From the artist:

Life in North Carolina and a passion for music, culture, and art led Randy to be a roots musician and songwriter. Traveling solo or with his band around the Southeast region of the U.S. since the age of sixteen, he has gained chops, experience, and notoriety. He has an aggressive, soulful, and sultry voice that lures the listener into original, heartfelt lyrics.

His acoustic style is derived from claw-hammer and Piedmont picking styles with added percussion. Like an original troubadour, he harnesses the harmonica around his neck. Adding fast and sweeping single-note lines over rhythm guitar, he creates a full band sound. His idea is to push the boundaries of coordination, playing all the parts with no compromise.

You can find more about Randy here.
Tags
Local Latest news
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.
See stories by Demia Avery