Randy McQuay on his creative process, North Carolina roots, and upcoming project

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

From the artist:

Life in North Carolina and a passion for music, culture, and art led Randy to be a roots musician and songwriter. Traveling solo or with his band around the Southeast region of the U.S. since the age of sixteen, he has gained chops, experience, and notoriety. He has an aggressive, soulful, and sultry voice that lures the listener into original, heartfelt lyrics.

His acoustic style is derived from claw-hammer and Piedmont picking styles with added percussion. Like an original troubadour, he harnesses the harmonica around his neck. Adding fast and sweeping single-note lines over rhythm guitar, he creates a full band sound. His idea is to push the boundaries of coordination, playing all the parts with no compromise.

You can find more about Randy here.