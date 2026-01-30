© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear region braces for impending snowstorm

WHQR | By Rachel Keith
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:14 PM EST
NWSW predictions for Cape Fear region.
NWSW
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Cape Fear region as well as an extreme cold weather advisory, from Saturday evening through Monday evening. Officials with the National Weather Service Wilmington have increasing confidence that significant snowfall, at least 2 inches, will be coming to the area, starting Saturday morning, with the arrival window being anywhere from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. High-end predictions, with lower confidence, predict up to 13 inches.

Meteorologists say the bulk of the snowfall should occur late Saturday into early morning Sunday, tapering off after that.

As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service had very high confidence (99%) in at least two inches of snowfall in Wilmington and Southport and fairly high confidence (84%) in at least four inches of snow in the area. There was much lower confidence (less than 20%) of a foot or more of snow.

Regardless of snowfall amounts, it will likely be hazardous to travel from Saturday through Monday afternoon. Officials are also advising that impacts from the cold weather could be frostbite on exposed skin or hypothermia. They estimate Saturday and Sunday nights will be the worst for these extremely cold temperatures, where wind chills could drop to negative degrees.

Scattered power outages are also expected from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Officials say to expect considerable disruptions to daily life.

As for wind gusts and the marine forecast, meteorologists say hazardous winds and seas will build late Friday evening, continuing through Sunday night. Gale-force winds will likely occur late Saturday into Sunday. These strong gusty winds could result in blowing snow, causing “whiteout conditions," where one will not be able to see.

It’s strongly advised not to take any seafaring vessel out, as they could get damaged or capsize.

Officials say to practice good indoor safety, like checking your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. They say the danger of CO poisoning is greater when doors and windows stay closed, and fireplaces and gas heaters are in use. This also goes for warming up a vehicle in the garage or when snow covers the tailpipe.

Many HOAs and apartment complexes also recommend that residents let their faucets run a small amount overnight, when the temperatures are deeply below freezing.

Resources

NWSWilmingtonNC - SpecialWeatherBriefing by Ben Schachtman

Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org
