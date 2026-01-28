Wilmington Fire Department responds to car fire at downtown parking deck
On Wednesday afternoon, first responders tackled a fire on the fifth floor of the county-owned parking deck next to the library. The fire was brought under control, but a cause was not immediately identified.
Note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the Wilmington Fire Department and other first responders were on the scene on both North Third and North Second streets, by the county library. WFD has confirmed that at least one car was on fire.
The fire took place on the fifth floor of the deck. WFD has not yet released additional details. As of 2:30 p.m., police and fire officials on the scene were not allowing people into the parking deck.
New Hanover County announced the library is currently closed. There's no current timeline for reopening.