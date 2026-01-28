© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmington Fire Department responds to car fire at downtown parking deck

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published January 28, 2026 at 2:26 PM EST
Fire at parking deck
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
The Wilmington Fire Department works to put out a fire at the county-owned parking deck in downtown.

On Wednesday afternoon, first responders tackled a fire on the fifth floor of the county-owned parking deck next to the library. The fire was brought under control, but a cause was not immediately identified.

Note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the Wilmington Fire Department and other first responders were on the scene on both North Third and North Second streets, by the county library. WFD has confirmed that at least one car was on fire.

The fire took place on the fifth floor of the deck. WFD has not yet released additional details. As of 2:30 p.m., police and fire officials on the scene were not allowing people into the parking deck.

Working to output fire
Courtesy Wilmington Fire Department
Wilmington firefighters working inside the downtown parking deck on January 28, 2026.

New Hanover County announced the library is currently closed. There's no current timeline for reopening.
