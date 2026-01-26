Wilmington Police Department investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on South College

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a pedestrian.

WPD said the crash occurred slightly before 7 a.m. on Monday on the 300 block of South College Rd.

Officers responded to calls about the crash and found a male lying in the roadway. He subsequently died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

WPD has identified the victim as 54-year-old Amos Battle of Wilmington.

This is the first pedestrian fatality of 2026 in Wilmington. Last year, 11 pedestrians and 3 cyclists were killed, one of them on an e-bike.

In September of last year, the city of Wilmington adopted Vision Zero, an international strategy that uses a safe systems approach to prevent fatal and severe crashes. That means building a transportation network that anticipates human errors and designing forgiving, multi-layered infrastructure to protect human life. The city’s goal is to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2036.

According to available data, certain streets in Wilmington are more deadly than others. Market Street is the deadliest, though College and Carolina Beach roads are also the sites of many deaths.

