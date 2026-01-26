NHCS attorney posts inflammatory comment online, issues apology

Warning: This article contains offensive language.

Cooper, who’s now running for a U.S. Senate seat, posted on Facebook, “These horrific shootings in Minnesota should not have happened — American citizens should not be targeted and killed. As someone who has prosecuted violent criminals, I understand the importance of federal resources to fight crime, including resources focused on deporting violent criminals — but these actions don’t make people safe and this chaos needs to stop.”

Kromke responded by posting a meme in Cooper’s post, “Marked Safe From Being shot by Ice because I’m not fucking retarded.”

NHC Educational Justice Facebook page Kromke's response to Cooper's January 24, 2026 Facebook post.

Once a Facebook group, NHC Educational Justice, posted his comments, Kromke wrote to the group, “All — I deleted that insensitive post and I am sorry that I offended anyone, that was not my intention – Brian.”

WHQR reached out to Kromke for further comment. He wrote, “I would like to reiterate that I am very sorry for making that insensitive post. I did not intend to offend anyone and regret that I did.”

WHQR asked NHCS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes and Republican Board Chair Pete Wildeboer about the post and has yet to hear back. We will update the story with any comment they offer.

The district might have more leeway to comment on Kromke’s behavior, as he and his firm contract with the district, as opposed to being direct employees, and may not be bound by laws protecting personnel.

Democratic school board member Tim Merrick wrote to WHQR that he sees three “glaring issues” with Kromke’s post:

“1) [N]asty expression of political views unbecoming of any professional, that cannot be separated from his position on the school board (like he lectures board members about)

2) [P]rofanity.

3) [D]isregard and denigration of people with developmental disabilities.

Of these three I am most appalled at his use of the word retarded. As a former special ed teacher he has zero excuse for this.”

Merrick said he plans to “call for an immediate review and potential nullification of his contract.”

In his legal profile online, Kromke said he was “a sixth-grade special education teacher at C.I.S. Academy in Durham, North Carolina.”

In early January , Kromke and his colleague Norwood Blanchard, who serve as the two main attorneys for the district, finished reviewing updates to the board’s technology use policy , which includes social media. While the attorneys, as contractors, are not necessarily bound by these social media policies, Barnes has said in the past that those who represent the district have to act in an ethically responsible way.

Barnes told the board and his employees in November that they yes, they do have First Amendment rights of freedom of speech but that representatives of the district have to remember how they are “saying it,” and that they are not “disassociated from being a role model online.”

Earlier this month, WHQR was also notified by the public that a Brunswick County Schools teacher, Wanda McLamb, was filmed shouting expletives at someone over a parking spot.

We reached out to BCS, and a spokesperson replied, “Brunswick County Schools is aware of a video circulating on social media involving an employee. The district’s Human Resources Department is reviewing the matter in accordance with established procedures,” he said, “At this time, no additional information is available. Brunswick County Schools will provide an update, as appropriate, at the conclusion of the review.”

