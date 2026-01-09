Grand jury issues numerous indictments against alleged Southport shooter Nigel Edge

Edge was previously charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. This week, a grand jury indicted him on all charges.

The jury also issued five new charges against Edge: two additional counts of attempted first-degree murder, two additional counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, bringing the total number of indictments to eighteen.

District attorney Jon David did not respond to WHQR's requests for comment.

Edge had previously been scheduled for a probable cause hearing, which was originally planned for October but later postponed. In North Carolina, defendants are entitled to probable cause hearings in felony cases within 15 days of their initial appearance after being charged (these hearings can be postponed for 'good cause'). However, they are often waived because the state is not barred from indicting the defendant even if the court does not find probable cause at the initial hearing. The state can avoid a probable cause hearing by securing an indictment.

Edge was arrested on September 28, 2025, following a mass shooting at American Fish Company in Southport, which left three people dead and eight injured. He is due to appear in court on February 2nd to answer the indictment charges. Edge is currently being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Center.

Read more: