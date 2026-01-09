© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Grand jury issues numerous indictments against alleged Southport shooter Nigel Edge

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:55 PM EST
Nigel Edge, who was arrested for opening fire on diners at American Fish Company in Southport, was due to appear in court on Thursday.
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Nigel Edge, who was arrested for opening fire on diners at American Fish Company in Southport, was due to appear in court on Thursday.

The Marine veteran arrested for opening fire on a restaurant in Southport was due to appear in court on Thursday. His hearing was canceled after a grand jury issued over a dozen indictments, including several new charges filed on Thursday.

Edge was previously charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. This week, a grand jury indicted him on all charges.

The jury also issued five new charges against Edge: two additional counts of attempted first-degree murder, two additional counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, bringing the total number of indictments to eighteen.

District attorney Jon David did not respond to WHQR's requests for comment.

Edge had previously been scheduled for a probable cause hearing, which was originally planned for October but later postponed. In North Carolina, defendants are entitled to probable cause hearings in felony cases within 15 days of their initial appearance after being charged (these hearings can be postponed for 'good cause'). However, they are often waived because the state is not barred from indicting the defendant even if the court does not find probable cause at the initial hearing. The state can avoid a probable cause hearing by securing an indictment.

Edge was arrested on September 28, 2025, following a mass shooting at American Fish Company in Southport, which left three people dead and eight injured. He is due to appear in court on February 2nd to answer the indictment charges. Edge is currently being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Center.

Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
