"Things could have gotten even worse." Southport shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Edge made his first court appearance via video call from the Brunswick County Detention Center. He has been charged with three counts of first degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

David told the court that Edge, who is a decorated Iraq war veteran, served as a scout sniper in the Marine Corps. Edge allegedly told authorities that he has since sustained a traumatic brain injury, though David said he has not yet seen any medical records confirming the injury.

David said that Edge now has "significant mental health issues," and has "embraced conspiracy theories." Court records indicate that he has brought numerous civil suits against various agencies, including the Oak Island Police Department and Brunswick Medical Center. David said he has also sued his loved ones.

Aside from Edge's lawsuits, David said Edge had no noteworthy criminal history.

"There's almost zero contact with the criminal justice system," he said.

Assistant district attorney Jenna Earley told the court that Edge had parked his boat by American Fish Company on Friday night as well, only to leave once another boat passed. He allegedly returned on Saturday night with a Sig-Saeur automatic rifle chambered in .300 Blackout, a suppressor, a scope, and several magazines, shooting eight people, three fatally.

Officials from the Coast Guard and the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office later located Edge at a public boat ramp in Oak Island. Upon executing a search warrant, they found a copy of his memoir, in which he details his life as a Marine, as well as numerous other firearms. Earley commended law enforcement for intervening before Edge could leave the boat ramp.

"Things could have gotten even worse," Earley said.

Authorities also said that while Edge initially denied involvement, he eventually made incriminating statements. He will be represented by a public defender. The judge ruled that he be held without bond.

David said that he and a panel of senior assistant district attorneys would review options for pursuing the death penalty against Edge, noting two "aggravating factors," his alleged premeditation of the shooting, and the number of people who were put at risk of death.

"There are mental health issues that explain behavior, and there are mental health issues that excuse behavior," he said.

The district attorney will likely announce whether he would pursue the death penalty against Edge in the coming weeks. Should he choose not to, Edge will still face life in prison without parole.

Court will reconvene on October 13.