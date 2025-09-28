Shooting in Southport kills three, injures eight

The shooting took place at the Southport Yacht Basin at around 9:30 p.m.

Public information officer ChyAnn Ketchum said a boat pulled up to the dock at the restaurant American Fish Company, then opened fire on the crowd. The shooter then fled via the Intracoastal Waterway.

Four victims were transported to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center and two others to Dosher Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet released the names of the deceased or injured.

Officials confirmed that as of 11:30 p.m., one person of interest had been taken into custody for questioning. The Southport Police Department are asking members of the public to call 910-457-7911 with any information on the incident.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become available.