New Hanover County Board of Elections announces early voting details for 2026 primary

On Tuesday, the New Hanover County Board of Elections announced its early voting schedule for the primary election — and it starts sooner than you might think.

Just two months from now, on February 12, early voting will open at four locations around the county: Carolina Beach town hall, Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington, the northeast library near Landfall, and the election board’s relatively new office near the county government center.

New Hanover County Board of Elections — Multipurpose Room — 226 Government Center Drive

226 Government Center Drive Carolina Beach Town Hall — Police Training Room — 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd.

1121 N. Lake Park Blvd. Northeast Regional Library – Paynter Room — 1241 Military Cutoff Rd.

1241 Military Cutoff Rd. Cape Fear Community College Main Campus — McLeod Building — 411 N. Front St.



Early voting will run through the end of the month, including one full weekend of operation. All locations will operate on the same schedule:



February 12-13, 2026: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

February 16-20, 2026: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

February 21-22, 2026: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

February 23-27, 2026: 8:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

February 28, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Primary election day is Tuesday, March 3.

There are several local primaries shaping up locally, including for the Democratic county commissioner race and potentially for the Republican school board race. Candidates have until noon on Friday, December 19, to file.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections also announced the appointment of Crystal Whittaker, who works as an executive aide in the county manager’s office, as interim elections director. Her appointment, and the early voting schedule, are both subject to approval by the State Board of Elections.

The county board is still searching for a permanent replacement after the abrupt retirement of former elections director Rae Hunter Havens.