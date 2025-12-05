NHCSO investigating altercation between student and educator at Alderman Elementary

Note: This is a developing story, and details will be added as they become available.

Alderman administration sent an email on Wednesday acknowledging the altercation, writing, “Please know that we are fully aware of the situation and immediately took steps to address concerns.”

They then said counselors were on site if students who witnessed the incident needed support.

NHCS Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes wrote that the district “always conducts thorough and comprehensive investigations into any allegations involving student safety.”

Barnes then said, “I am fully committed to doing everything within my authority to ensure our schools remain safe, supportive learning environments for every student. We take every allegation seriously.”

WECT and WWAY both report that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

WHQR has already asked the district for parts of the educator's personnel file that are subject to disclosure.

Chris Sutton, an advocate for the student's family, sent a statement about the incident.

[Note: WHQR is removing the name of the educator identified in the statement until official charges are filed, at which point we will reach out to the educator or their attorney for comment.]

Today, we were given the opportunity to view surveillance footage of the incident that occurred at Alderman Elementary, which left a young child with two black eyes and scratches on his face. After reviewing what occurred one thing is clear to us, [the educator] needs to be terminated and face criminal charges for what they did. There's simply no excuse or justification.

We are thankful to the staff member that intervened and protected him from being battered further. A student must feel safe at school to be able to receive a quality education and to this child, that staff member is his protector.

While we are angered by what occurred and anxious to see [the educator] held accountable, we understand that this is not a quick process. The district administration's response to this issue was swift, and under Dr. Barnes's leadership, they have maintained a level of communication and transparency that we are truly thankful for. Special thank you to Julie Varnam for being available every step of the way to answer questions and provide guidance through these tough times.

This has been a traumatic experience not only for the child but also for the entire family, and we ask for privacy while they focus on what matters most, beginning the healing process.