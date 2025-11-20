One suspected case of avian flu in goose in Wilmington

Since early November, over 20 dead geese have been found in retention ponds near Shipyard Boulevard.

Chris Kent is the coastal regional wildlife biologist for District 2 , which consists of 12 southeastern counties.

“First off, this is year four that we have detected avian influenza in the state, and [the public should not] handle dead animals with [their] bare hands. Call my agency to report them if anyone sees dead birds,” he said.

Kent added that the public should avoid approaching them altogether. However, he understands the concerns the public has been raising with his office.

“In the cases of these ponds, and there's a few of them in Wilmington, that have multiple dead birds or birds that are dying, when you start seeing multiple animals in an area dead and dying, and especially like various species of animals in an area, that is a red flag, and I really encourage people to immediately report that to my agency , so that we can investigate it and try to figure out what's going,” he said.

Avian flu is highly contagious among birds. It can jump to mammals, including humans, though the risk is low.

Regarding local testing, Kent received support from wildlife enforcement, which helped him collect several samples over the past couple of weeks.

“I was two hours away and they responded to the scene,” he said.

But some of those samples are difficult to collect if the bodies have been decomposing in the water, he said.

Kent added that his office might receive delayed confirmation on the one case because the recent federal government shutdown created a backlog at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Lab. He also said that some private owners in that area had some of their ducks tested, and those came back negative.

In the meantime, it’s best to keep pets away from diseased or dead birds is also important, as the virus can be transmitted through bird feces.

Another suggestion Kent makes is that if a person has hens/roosters or other domesticated birds, it might be sensible to “put a tarp or some sort of cover over the top of it, just to make sure a wild bird flying over, wouldn't maybe poop and [it] lands where your chickens are, because that's how this virus can be shed,” he said.

He also warns people not to take sick birds to rehabilitation centers without calling first, as they might inadvertently spread the virus to healthy ones.

The Department of Agriculture has different rules for dealing with avian flu found on farms, which could lead to culling some or all of those populations, but wildlife officials wouldn’t necessarily do that for wild bird populations.

While avian flu has been circulating for some time, Kent said those cases typically clear up in the spring and summer when migrating waterfowl or wild ducks fly back north.

For private owners with dead birds on their property, Kent gives the following tips, but reiterates that they should call his office to ensure they are properly handling the wildlife:

Wear rubber gloves

Use a big trash bag, turn it inside out, and use it to pick the animal up

Use a shovel to pick the bird up and put it into a trash bag so you're not handling it with your bare hands

Don't touch your face or your eyes or anything your mucus membranes until you're able to get home and wash your hands really well with soap and water

Wash any clothes that are worn around the diseased or dead animal



Resources