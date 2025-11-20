North Atlantic Right Whales spotted off NC coast, NOAA advises boaters to look out and slow down

Scientists estimate that only 384 Right whales remain, with about 70 reproductive females. Their populations have been decimated because they are slow-moving animals, making it harder for them to avoid boats and entanglement in fishing gear.

Back in 2008, NOAA created both binding and voluntary rules requiring all vessels 65 feet or longer to travel at 10 knots or slower.

Michelle Bivins is a representative of Oceana, a non-profit environmental group.

“I would essentially just urge folks to slow down. In 2023, we released a report that found that most boats are continuing to speed through slow zones designed to protect the whales, and 84% of boats fed through mandatory slow zones, and 82% sped through voluntary slow zones,” Bivins said.

She wants to remind the public that in the past, documented cases have shown that boats smaller than 65 feet have also hit these whales, sometimes resulting in serious harm or death.

For example, in March 2024, a deceased calf washed ashore with fatal injuries from a boat, estimated to be under 65 feet.

Bivins said her organization is advocating for “updating the timing and location of mandatory slow zones to include boats 35 feet or greater in the speed limits and make compliance with the speed limits compulsory in areas that are currently voluntary.”

Nick Hawkins / Oceana A North Atlantic right whale (Eubalaena glacialis) struggles to free itself from being entangled in fishing gear in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, Canada. Fishing gear entanglement is a leading cause of death in North Atlantic right whales. IUCN Status: Endangered.

Another issue is the whales’ reproductive cycle. Bivins said they reach maturity around 10 years old and typically produce only one calf after a year-long pregnancy.

“Three years is considered a healthy interval, but various environmental advocacy groups say that trauma caused by fishing, hair entanglement, stressors like boat traffic, noise pollution, and climate-related issues have now increased the calving interval to roughly seven to 10 years on average,” she said.

The slowdown advisory is in effect until at least December 2.

