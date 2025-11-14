Firefighters battle fire at Historic Graystone Inn in downtown Wilmington

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information if and when it becomes available.

Dozens of first responders, including members of Wilmington's fire and police departments, as well as units from New Hanover County and Leland, were on scene on South Third Street as a fire raged at the historic Graystone Inn.

According to fire department officials, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the blaze was not known as of Friday mid-afternoon.

According to Duke Energy, there was a power outage around 3:30 p.m. in downtown Wilmington related to damage from the fire. The outage is impacting roughly 2,400 customers. Duke estimated power will be restored by 6:30 p.m.

The Graystone Inn, constructed as a private residence between 1905 and 1906, is one of downtown Wilmington's most striking historic buildings. In 2023, the Preston Restaurant opened in the building after nearly two and a half years of renovation work — but shortly afterward, it closed due to a kitchen fire. The building had been under construction since then, but was slated to reopen shortly, according to the restaurant and inn's website.

Below: Video from the scene