Photos: Wilmington's 1898 wreath-laying ceremony

The morning's wreath-laying ceremony is one of many events throughout New Hanover County this month to commemorate the 127th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état.

1898 Massacre Jar Exhibit

An 1898 Massacre Jar Exhibit will be open to the public for a month as part of the county’s commemorative events.

The exhibit is a collection of marked jars filled by descendants of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 5 to Dec. 15 in the UNCW Sherman Hayes Gallery on the first floor of Randall Hall.

Viewing of ‘The Red Cape’

A viewing of ‘The Red Cape’ will be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at The Sending Church.

According to ‘The Red Cape’ Facebook page, the film is based on the 1898 Massacre and follows a father and young child who “struggle to survive against the mounting white supremacy campaign.”

Tour of Pine Forest Cemetery

A tour of Pine Forest Cemetery will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The cemetery is the final resting place for many unknown victims of the 1898 Massacre.

1898 Never Forget

The 1898 Never Forget event will be held on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Vue21North. The event will include poetry and live music featuring SolTree Reign.

