Photos: Wilmington's 1898 wreath-laying ceremony

WHQR | By Madeline Gray
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:13 PM EST
City Council member Kevin Spears, left, and Atiba Johnson, right, Vice Chairman for the City of Wilmington Commission on African-American History, move the memorial wreath to the front of the podium during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
City Council member Kevin Spears, left, and Atiba Johnson, right, Vice Chairman for the City of Wilmington Commission on African-American History, move the memorial wreath to the front of the podium during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.

The somber ceremony Monday morning was one of many planned to commemorate the 1898 coup and massacre in Wilmington.

Madeline Gray / WHQR
The 1898 Memorial Park before the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
The 1898 Memorial Park before the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Khalilah Olokunola addresses attendees during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Khalilah Olokunola addresses attendees during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Linda Thompson, New Hanover County's Chief Civic Engagement Officer, addresses attendees during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Linda Thompson, New Hanover County's Chief Civic Engagement Officer, addresses attendees during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Community members and elected officials attend the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Community members and elected officials attend the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Elected officials and UNCW's chancellor attend the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Elected officials and UNCW's chancellor attend the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Elected officials and community members sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Elected officials and community members sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
An attendee holds a program for the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
An attendee holds a program for the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Wilma Daniels sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Wilma Daniels sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Mayor Pro-Tem Clifford Barnett makes the sign for "remembering" as he addresses attendees during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
Mayor Pro-Tem Clifford Barnett makes the sign for "remembering" as he addresses attendees during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
The memorial wreath sits at the 1898 Memorial Park for the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
The memorial wreath sits at the 1898 Memorial Park for the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
LeRon Montgomery, President of the New Hanover County NAACP, performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
LeRon Montgomery, President of the New Hanover County NAACP, performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the Commemoration of the 127th Anniversary of the 1898 Massacre Wreath Laying Ceremony at the 1898 Memorial Park in downtown Wilmington on November 10, 2025.
The morning's wreath-laying ceremony is one of many events throughout New Hanover County this month to commemorate the 127th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état.

1898 Massacre Jar Exhibit

An 1898 Massacre Jar Exhibit will be open to the public for a month as part of the county’s commemorative events.

The exhibit is a collection of marked jars filled by descendants of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 5 to Dec. 15 in the UNCW Sherman Hayes Gallery on the first floor of Randall Hall.

Click here for more information.

Viewing of ‘The Red Cape’

A viewing of ‘The Red Cape’ will be held on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at The Sending Church.
According to ‘The Red Cape’ Facebook page, the film is based on the 1898 Massacre and follows a father and young child who “struggle to survive against the mounting white supremacy campaign.”

Tour of Pine Forest Cemetery

A tour of Pine Forest Cemetery will be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The cemetery is the final resting place for many unknown victims of the 1898 Massacre.

1898 Never Forget

The 1898 Never Forget event will be held on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Vue21North. The event will include poetry and live music featuring SolTree Reign.
Madeline Gray
Madeline Gray is a freelance documentary photographer based in Wilmington. She enjoys spending time in places that are off the beaten track and collaborating to share the diverse stories found there.



With a master's degree in photojournalism, her work is regularly featured in local and national publications, including NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Mother Jones, The Wall Street Journal, BuzzFeed News, AARP, The Undefeated, Narratively, WUNC, Columbia Journalism Review, Yes! Magazine, Walter Magazine, and WHQR.
