Food stamps are set to be cut off on November 1. Here's how you can help

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, New Hanover County has the largest number of SNAP recipients in the region at 23,671 as of April 2025. In Pender County, 6,562 people are enrolled, and in Brunswick County, 14,946 people are enrolled. Columbus County has the highest number of SNAP beneficiaries per capita: 11,557, or nearly a quarter of the county's population, are enrolled in the program. Top state health officials say the shutdown stands to hit rural counties the hardest, with 1 in 6 rural residents using food stamps.

State and county health officials are asking SNAP recipients to continue to follow reporting requirements, including recertifications. The North Carolina Department of Social Services remains open, and will continue to process applications and recertifications.

How you can help

Jason Kanawati Stephany from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina told WHQR that the shutdown would have devastating impacts in southeastern North Carolina.

"Our communities were already facing the worst hunger crisis that we've seen in at least a generation," he said. "Even before the shutdown, before the cuts to SNAP, there were 80,000 people in the Cape Fear region who didn't know where their next meal was coming from."

He encouraged residents to donate both money and food to their local food banks, particularly protein-rich foods like canned chicken, tuna, salmon and peanut butter. He also said residents should contact their legislators.

"Our elected officials need to hear from us. They need to know that the shutdown needs to end and we need to protect SNAP grocery support," he said. "This is a crisis that our communities have not seen in any time in recent memory. Our communities are facing higher rates of food insecurity than even at the peak of the pandemic, and we need that same level of response to meet this crisis."

You can find a map of food banks in North Carolina here . If you know a good resource for residents in your county, email us at staffnews@whqr.org . This list will be updated with new information continually during the federal shutdown.

New Hanover County

Catholic Charities - 4280 US Highway 421 N Suite 110. (910) 251-8130

Emergency food pantry: Tuesday and Friday, 9 am - 11:30 am

First Fruit Ministries - 2750 Vance St. (910) 794-9656

Food pantry: Monday 10 am - 12 pm

Diaper and formula giveaway: Wednesday 10 am - 1 pm. Saturday 10 am - 12 pm

Food Bank on Greenfield - 1000 Greenfield St. (910) 251-1465

No cost market: Mondays and Thursdays 10 am to 1 pm, Tuesdays and Fridays 1 pm - 4 pm, 2nd and 4th Saturdays 10 am - 1 pm

Good Shepherd Center - 811 Martin St., (910) 763-4424

Lunch: Mon-Fri, 11 am - 12 pm

Free grocery giveaway every Wednesday, 12 pm - 1 pm

The Help Center - 7 N Third St in Carolina Beach, (910) 458-2777

Distribution 10 am - 12 pm Monday through Friday

The Sister Isaac Center - 412 Ann St, (910) 762-5491

Open Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 11 am

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard - 315 Red Cross St., (910) 762-2199

Distribution Saturdays and Wednesdays 12 pm - 3 pm

You can access New Hanover County's resource directory, including additional food banks and other social services, here .

Pender County

Gateway Community Church - 416 W Bridgers St in Burgaw, (910) 259-5447

Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 am - 12 pm

Saint Joseph Parish Outreach - 1303 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw, (910) 259-2601

Open Thursdays 12 pm - 4 pm

Christian Community Caring Center - 15200 US Hwy 17 in Hampstead, (910) 270-0930

Open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 am - 12 pm and Saturdays 11 am - 1 pm

Livingstones Tabernacle - 127 Sloop Point Loop Rd in Hampstead, (910) 270-0750

Open daily 11 am - 1 pm

Folkstone Original Free Will - 133 Old Folkstone Rd in Holly Ridge, (910) 358-7510

Open Mondays and Wednesdays 10 am - 11 am

Pender County's official list of county resources, including additional food banks and other social services, can be found here .

Brunswick County

Brunswick Family Assistance - 929 Old Ocean Hwy in Bolivia, (910) 754-4766

Open Monday through Friday with variable hours

Inspirational House of Praise - 1005 Village Rd in Leland, (910) 612-7041

Open Wednesdays 8:30 am - 9:30 am

Towncreek Vision Corporation - 215 Sunnybrook Way Rd in Leland, (910) 443-7111

Open Thursdays 8 am - 10 am

Shoreline Baptist Church - 4198 Vanessa Dr in Southport, (910) 457-1909

Open Mondays 3 pm - 5 pm

Victory Independent - 516 Varnamtown Rd in Supply, (910) 393-7728

Open Tuesdays 1 pm - 2 pm

Southport Oak Island InterChurch - 249 W Boiling Spring Rd in BSL, (910) 845-2320

Open Tuesday and Saturday 9 - 11:30 am and Thursdays 5 pm - 7 pm

Brunswick County's official list of county resources, including additional food banks and social services, can be found here .

Columbus County

Saint Paul AME Zion Church - 507 Money Hole Rd in Bolton, (910) 622-7684

Open Thursdays 12 pm - 2 pm

Harvest Table - 211 E. Columbus Street in Whiteville, 910-642-6654

Open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 11 am - 1 pm

Lifesavers Outreach - 415 W Walter St in Whiteville, (561) 202-5275

Open Wednesdays 10 am - 12 pm

Living Word Church - 98 Old Chadbourn Hwy in Chadbourn, (910) 654-4165

Open Thursdays 2 pm - 5 pm

Facts of Life Church - 24678 Peacock Rd in Tabor City, (910) 918-4531

Open Wednesdays 11 am - 12 pm and 3rd Fridays 10 am - 11 am. Mondays by appointment.