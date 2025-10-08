New Hanover County elections director resigns abruptly, citing health reasons
After fourteen years with the county’s election office, including over eight years as director, Rae Hunter-Havens announced her retirement last night. While Hunter-Havens’ departure was abrupt, citing personal health reasons, she will provide consulting services through next year’s primary. Her departure comes after several clashes between the elections office and the county government.
On Monday night, after a half-hour closed session, the New Hanover County Board of Elections sent a press release, announcing the retirement of Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens.
In a statement, Board Chair Jamie Getty said, “Rae has given years of service to this community, and we appreciate her commitment to public service. The Board of Elections staff are prepared and ready to administer the upcoming municipal election with the fairness, accuracy, and transparency that voters expect and deserve.”
In a separate statement, Hunter-Havnes wrote, “It has been an honor to serve the voters of New Hanover County and to work alongside such a capable and dedicated team. I have every confidence the Board and staff will continue this important work through the election and beyond.”
According to the elections office, the board of elections and county administration are “coordinately closely to maintain full continuity of operations until an interim and then a permanent director are appointed.” Additionally, Hunter-Havens will continue to provide consulting services through April 1, 2026 (following the primary, on March 3, and the ensuing canvass).
Officials familiar with the elections office, but not authorized to discuss personnel issues, told WHQR that there was no ulterior reason for Hunter-Havens’ departure, which comes after several high-profile points of contention between the county and the elections office, including Hunter-Havens herself.
Those tensions included disputes between County Manager Chris Coudriet and Hunter-Havens over access to Board of Elections facilities, budgeting disagreements, communication issues around this year’s early voting locations, and the handling of absentee ballots during last year’s general election that ultimately led to a county-funded audit of elections operations, in which Hunter-Havens and the elections board declined to participate.