New Hanover County elections director resigns abruptly, citing health reasons

On Monday night, after a half-hour closed session, the New Hanover County Board of Elections sent a press release, announcing the retirement of Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens.

In a statement, Board Chair Jamie Getty said, “Rae has given years of service to this community, and we appreciate her commitment to public service. The Board of Elections staff are prepared and ready to administer the upcoming municipal election with the fairness, accuracy, and transparency that voters expect and deserve.”

In a separate statement, Hunter-Havnes wrote, “It has been an honor to serve the voters of New Hanover County and to work alongside such a capable and dedicated team. I have every confidence the Board and staff will continue this important work through the election and beyond.”

According to the elections office, the board of elections and county administration are “coordinately closely to maintain full continuity of operations until an interim and then a permanent director are appointed.” Additionally, Hunter-Havens will continue to provide consulting services through April 1, 2026 (following the primary, on March 3, and the ensuing canvass).

Officials familiar with the elections office, but not authorized to discuss personnel issues, told WHQR that there was no ulterior reason for Hunter-Havens’ departure, which comes after several high-profile points of contention between the county and the elections office, including Hunter-Havens herself.