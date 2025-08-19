Three first responders injured in New Centre Drive explosion

The Wilmington Police Department, the Wilmington Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are responding to an explosion on New Centre Drive.

Eyewitnesses report the explosion took place at around 11:30 a.m. at the Eastern Carolina Veterinary Medical Center, located at 5051 New Centre Drive. The veterinary hospital, which was previously located off Oleander Drive near Wrightsville Beach, was still under construction and was slated to open in September.

According to first responders, a car hit the building's gas line and fled the scene. After evacuating the building, firefighters began to respond to a gas leak. The ensuing explosion injured three firefighters, one badly. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

WPD confirms that the driver allegedly responsible for the hit-and-run is now in custody. The explosion has scattered debris throughout the area, including on major roads. WFD is still working to contain the fire.

The department has closed down New Centre Drive indefinitely, and is asking the public to avoid the road as first responders work to secure the area. The New Hanover County 911 Center is aware of the incident, and is asking civilians to refrain from calling it in, as it's tying up 911 operators.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.