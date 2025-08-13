The TRU Colors killings saga continues: Arguments over a new potential witness, joint trial

TRU Colors, a brewery that employed active gang members as a way to curb gang violence, was celebrated by some for its social mission but criticized by others as a misguided venture. In the end, the company folded following a murder case with two deaths and three suspects.

One suspect was Raquel Adams, who was convicted in May; the two remaining suspects are Dyrell Green and Omonte Bell, who have both maintained their innocence (and refused to testify against each other, according to court records).

Both Bell and Green face the same murder charges for the deaths of Kordresse “Korry” Tyson, who worked for the brewery, and Bri-yanna Williams, who was visiting her friend M’Kaila Walker — Tyson’s girlfriend, who was also shot but survived.

All three victims were at the residence of George Taylor III, the son of TRU Colors Founder George Taylor Jr., who served as the company’s chief operating officer.

Before the TRU Colors case proceeds, the court must determine whether to hold a joint trial for Green and Bell or try them separately, and decide whether to grant a protective order to a confidential informant who allegedly told law enforcement the identity of the actual shooter — potentially exculpating Green, who was allegedly also a target.

In an objection filed in response to the state prosecutor’s motion for a joint trial, Green’s defense attorney, Matthew Geoffrion, argued that Green was not a co-conspirator in the plans to murder Tyson — citing a series of text messages found during evidence collection, showing primarily Adams and Bell planning a hit on Tyson.

Other texts suggest that Bell was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crime. The defense noted however, that Green did eventually text these numbers the morning of the shooting, but no evidence from these exchanges proved Green’s involvement.

Both Bell and Green’s defense attorneys argued that they did not want their clients' charges lumped in with one another’s.

During the hearing Geoffrion stated “there is very little evidence against Green solely. This case is so much stronger against some than others.”

Bell’s Defense Attorney Meleaha Kimrey argued that “[this is] a lot of evidence for a jury to digest.” She also said that there would be a high likelihood that if jurors believe one is guilty that they’ll easily concede the other is guilty as well.

But there may be a fourth suspect in this case who remains uncharged.

According to court documents, a confidential informant gave a witness statement to law enforcement alleging the involvement of Malakhi Cooper, the younger brother of M’Kaila Walker — the only living witness from the shooting.

The source claims to be an associate of Cooper.

In the interview, the informant disclosed that Cooper spoke to them and others about the murder of Kordrese Tyson — providing details of how the incident happened.

The source also told law enforcement that Cooper had supposedly intended on killing Green, as well.

State prosecutors filed for a protective order in March that would allow them to withhold the witness’ interview and their identity.

In his response to the state’s motion, Geoffrion said Cooper has long been a suspect in this case, and he allegedly received the street name “Back to Back” for his role in the homicide.

The defense argued that at one point, Cooper was questioned by law enforcement and his phone data was downloaded, which placed him with Bell and Adams the night of July 23, 2021, and the morning of July 24, 2021, when the murders occurred.

According to court documents, members of Green's defense team recently spoke with Cooper who confirmed that people do in fact refer to him as "Back to Back."

Geoffrion said, “if the State did not file this motion, I would not have known Cooper’s street name was ‘Back to Back.’”

He also said it would be unfair to exclude the witness’ statement from discovery since that information paints Green as a target, rather than a co-conspirator.

Bell’s Defense Attorney Meleaha Kimrey said in court, “effectively we have a jailhouse snitch,” since the witness is willing to talk on the record with detectives, but not on the witness stand.

Tyson’s mother and another family member told WHQR, “today was a circus,” and that this was the first time Cooper was brought up so boldly as the suspected shooter.

Tyson’s mother also said, “we’re ready for this to be over. If [Tyson] never worked for that company he would still be here.”

The judge presiding over the case, Kent Harrell, also felt things should be moving along, stating, “these cases have dragged on long enough, and these people deserve a trial.”

He said he would make a decision on whether to grant the joinder within the week, and aims to have the trials set for the spring of 2026.

