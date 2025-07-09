NHC school board votes to keep Mary Washington Howe open, find alternate pre-K funding

The New Hanover County School Board unanimously voted to fund Mary Washington Howe Pre-K through the next school year. To keep the doors open, the board will use federal money rolled over from the previous school year.

The decision came after New Hanover County cut nearly a million dollars in Pre-K support, which had previously been funded by federal Covid-relief money.

NHCS Superintendent Dr. Chris Barnes had proposed seven options, one of which was to close Howe and sell the property for an estimated $3 million.

Public pushback was strong and, during the meeting, community members lined up to speak and ask the board not to shutter Howe.

LeRon Montgomery, the president of the New Hanover County NAACP chapter, invoked the closing of Williston — a popular and successful Black school that was shuttered during integration in the late 1960s.

“We still carry the pain of Wilitston High School closing, that wound hasn’t fully healed. Closing this center will only deepen the pain, especially in a time when our young children and those with special education needs need more support not less… Please don’t let this be another painful chapter. Let it be a moment where we choose the legacy, community, and our children’s future," he said.

After listening to the community, Barnes recommended that the board fund Howe for the year as they search for other financial opportunities. That includes around $750,000 in Title I funds, which are allowed to roll over from the past fiscal year. To close the gap, the district will cut from other areas, possibly including staff travel and professional development.

The board agreed and unanimously voted in favor.

