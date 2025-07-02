Education, food access, and housing nonprofits receive $1.67 million from The Endowment

Six of the awarded grants will go to efforts focused on advancing youth education and family services. Brooklyn Arts Music Academy, Education Without Walls, Family Support Network of Southeastern NC, Inc, Masonboro.org, Youth Villages North Carolina, and Five14 Revolution will receive a combined estimated $333,167.

A total of $560,940 will be awarded to Nourish NC and Growing Resilience, two organizations dedicated to increasing community access to food.

Other grants focusing on adding ADA accommodations, providing affordable housing, upgrading a local restoration house, improving homelessness response initiatives, and expanding outreach efforts for survivors of human trafficking will be given a combined $505,893.

GRANT AWARDS

Arid Serenity Association Inc - $50,000

To complete critical facility upgrades, including ADA-compliant decking and railings, parking lot resurfacing, and bathroom repairs.

Brooklyn Arts Music Academy - $66,000

To continue Music is Life! in two preschools and provide five new scholarships for individual music instruction to school children.

Cape Fear Community Land Trust - $350,000

To serve as a revolving resource to purchase, renovate and resell subject to a ground lease blighted single-family homes to residents making at or below 80% AMI. All of the land purchased with this revolving resource will be banked by the Trust to maintain affordability in perpetuity.

Cape Fear Council of Governments - $200,000

To sustain the New Hanover County Coordinated Entry Program, the primary entry point to housing and services in New Hanover County homeless response system.

Cape Fear Group Homes - $180,000

To improve quality of care for clients and promote staff retention through creating an Integrated Education Coordinator position.

Education Without Walls - $37,500

To augment the capacity for Education Without Walls, a 12-month program for opportunity youth aged 13-18, which integrates mentorship with outdoor and adventure education (12 additional slots).

Family Support Network of Southeastern NC, Inc. - $33,000

To support parent mentor training, parent to parent support, Triple P Positive Parenting Program, and IEP support programs.

Five14 Revolution - $85,000

To support organization’s restoration house and outreach center programs for victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

Growing Resilience - $320,940

To support operations, including efforts to develop viable food access and delivery solutions in and for the Northside community.

Masonboro.org - $45,000

To support the Island Explorers (ILX), a science-based field trip for all New Hanover County fifth graders.

Nourish NC - $240,000

To build a 1,300 sq. ft. warehouse annex, purchase a forklift, and construct a 16X20 walk-in cooler to increase NourishNC’s efficiency, storage, and purchasing across all programs.

Youth Villages North Carolina -$66,667

To support LifeSet, Youth Villages of North Carolina’s community-based program serving youth who are “aging out” of foster care and transitioning into independent living.

