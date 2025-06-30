New Hanover County plans retirement incentives, layoffs to address new budget’s ‘workforce reductions’

The county’s new budget, which significantly reduces the tax rate compared to earlier proposals, also makes steep cuts, including across-the-board reductions to county departments, with several exceptions.

The budget, approved after a contentious meeting in mid-June, called for the 5% operational reductions, excluding the sheriff’s office, senior resource center, veterans services, and the 911 center.

According to a spokesperson, County Manager Chris Coudriet shared details with staff on June 19 concerning how those workforce reductions would be achieved.

Two tiers of retirement incentives will be offered, paid for out of the county’s general fund. The county will provide $10,000 for “those that have 30 years of credible service in the retirement system and at least 5 years of service with NHC,” along with 30-year retirement health insurance benefits. It will provide $5,000 for employees with 25 years of service who are 60 or older.

Employees who take the buy-out incentives must notify human resources by July 21 and must retire by October 18.

Currently vacant positions supported by the county’s general fund (except those excluded departments) are currently frozen, as will be any additional positions that open “for the foreseeable future,” according to the county. At the time of the budget approval, there were roughly 30 vacant positions.

The county acknowledged that “some personnel will be asked to leave the organization” to achieve the required budget cuts. “Off-boarding,” as the county referred to it, will take place on three dates: August 18, September 15, and October 21.

“This will allow individuals impacted to have time to prepare while also allowing for potential retirements and vacancies to reduce reductions and minimize overall impact,” a spokesperson said.

It appears that a request from Coudriet, made prior to the budget approval, to use the county’s roughly $300-million revenue stabilization fund to avoid layoffs by focusing on attrition (i.e., retirements and resignations) is not currently being considered.

