'No Kings' protests draws sizeable crowd to downtown Wilmington, Brunswick County

On Saturday, June 14, protestors gathered in Wilmington and around Brunswick County to protest the Trump administration. The demonstration was part of more than 2,000 events nationwide for ‘No Kings Day of Defiance,’ which organizers say drew millions across the country.

While estimates vary, organizers say several thousand people gathered outside of the courthouse in downtown Wilmington. Organizers in Brunswick County said more than 750 protestors assembled in Shallotte, and reportedly at least 500 people joined an event in Leland, as well.

In Wilmington, protestors bearing signs and flags gathered to protest a host of President Donald Trump’s policies, including the recent raids and detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles.

Allison Gomez, a Wallace resident, marched wearing the Argentinian flag across her shoulders, holding her sign high. On it was the message, "Vinieron aquí sin nada y nos dieron todo."

Gomez said that translates to, “They came here with nothing and gave us everything." adding, "Which is basically every Hispanic story for us. And I'm just grateful for my parents. This is all for them and for all our people as well.”

Fellow protestor, Cindy Posada said she marched for those who are unable to speak out due to fear that they will be deported. “Like they're scared not to come out here," she said. "And it breaks my heart because they can't come and support us, even though I know they truly want to. But the fear is stopping them. And nobody should live in fear.”

The protests took place during President Trump's roughly $40 million military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th year — and his own 79th birthday.

Following the No Kings protests, President Trump expanded his immigration policies. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he was ordering ICE officials to “Do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

He named larger Democratic cities such as Chicago and New York as the next targets of these raids.