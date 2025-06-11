© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
State officials release autopsy for Hampstead school teacher

By Nikolai Mather
Published June 11, 2025 at 2:54 PM EDT
A headshot of a smiling white woman in her fifties with short blonde hair.
Courtesy of Pender County Schools
Heather Fennell was found at her home in Hampstead in December. Her boyfriend, former Pender County Sheriff detective Scott Lawson, placed two 911 calls regarding her death that morning.

After six months, state officials have finally released the autopsy for Heather Fennell, a 46-year-old teacher.

Heather Fennell taught at Topsail Middle School for over 20 years. On December 4th, 2024, her boyfriend — former Pender County detective Scott Lawson — found her dead in their shared home in Hampstead. She was 46 years old.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office had the State Bureau of Investigation take over, presumably due to Lawson's past involvement with the department. WECT now reports that state officials have released her autopsy — showing she died of a single gunshot wound.

The SBI reports that Fennell’s death is still under investigation. A spokesperson says that the agency has sent several pieces of evidence to the State Crime Lab for testing, and will make a determination after receiving the results. There's no word yet on when that will be.

WHQR has requested the autopsy from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner and will update with the results.

Below: Medical Examiner's report and autopsy

Heather Fennell - Medical Examiner's Report by Ben Schachtman on Scribd

Heather Fennell Autopsy by Ben Schachtman on Scribd
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County.
