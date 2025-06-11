State officials release autopsy for Hampstead school teacher

Heather Fennell taught at Topsail Middle School for over 20 years. On December 4th, 2024, her boyfriend — former Pender County detective Scott Lawson — found her dead in their shared home in Hampstead. She was 46 years old.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office had the State Bureau of Investigation take over, presumably due to Lawson's past involvement with the department. WECT now reports that state officials have released her autopsy — showing she died of a single gunshot wound.

The SBI reports that Fennell’s death is still under investigation. A spokesperson says that the agency has sent several pieces of evidence to the State Crime Lab for testing, and will make a determination after receiving the results. There's no word yet on when that will be.

WHQR has requested the autopsy from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner and will update with the results.

Read more:

Below: Medical Examiner's report and autopsy