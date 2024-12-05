SBI confirms death of Hampstead school teacher

The Pender County Sheriff's Office asked the SBI to take over the investigation on Wednesday afternoon. The agency released her name earlier today, but no other information to the press.

Fennell, who was 46, taught sixth grade science at Topsail Middle School. Pender County Schools issued a statement about Fennell this afternoon:

"Upon receipt of information from the State Bureau of Investigation, Pender County Schools can confirm that Heather Fennell was a 6th-grade science teacher at Topsail Middle School.

Our district recognizes the profound impact Ms. Fennell had on her students and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to her family during this difficult time. We are also committed to supporting our impacted school community, and counseling and other resources will be made available to students and staff as they process this tragic news."

Topsail Middle School posted a similar message on its Facebook page:

"Topsail Middle School would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ms. Fennell. She was an integral member of the Topsail Middle School family for over 20 years and will be missed. TMS will be working with local agency partners to provide support for students and staff as we navigate this together. Please speak to your student this evening about this loss. We will be addressing this as a school tomorrow morning on the student news. Thank you."

Fennell is originally from Rocky Point. She attended UNCW, and would go on to teach at Topsail for over 20 years.

A representative for newly sworn in District Attorney Jason Smith said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation. The SBI has not yet responded to WHQR's requests for information.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.