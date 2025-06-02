No NHC budget vote: Commissioners divided, swing-vote Chairman Rivenbark cites unanswered questions

On Monday evening, a divided New Hanover County board of commissioners opted not to vote on its budget. After previously signaling he supported the proposed fiscal plan for the upcoming year, Chairman Bill Rivenbark now said a vote would be premature.

The proposed budget includes significant investments in education, law enforcement, and human services. It sets the new tax rate at 33.9 cents per $100 dollars of property. Technically, that’s a lower rate than last year. But because the recent revaluation increased nearly all property values this year, most people’s tax bills would increase under the proposal — by around $33 dollars a month for the average home (worth around $580,000).

The proposal was crafted by county staff at the request of Democratic commissioners Rob Zapple and Stephanie Walker. Zapple said that while he understood the desire to lower the tax rate, the host of important investments made by the county — from education, public safety, and new parks, museums, libraries, and fire stations — were too important not to support. The board's Democrats had been joined, to the surprise of many, by Rivenbark, who had supported the 33.9-cent tax rate on social media despite criticism from fellow Republicans and strong pushback from John Hinnant, chair of the New Hanover County Republican Party.

Republican commissioners Dane Scalise and vice-chair LeAnn Pierce have asked for a lower tax rate — closer to a 'revenue neutral' rate of 29.2 cents, which would mean no or very small increases in tax bills. Scalise also objected to a provision in the proposed budget that would use borrowed money to make ends meet. He said while he still supported a lower tax rate, he would rather see a higher rate that didn't rely on borrowing to balance the budget.

After hearing from staff and the public, Zapple asked for a vote on the budget so the county could "move on," but Rivenbark shot down the request.

“It’s not going to pass,” Rivenbark said. “So that would be a waste of time.”

“What we’re getting ready to do touches every single person in this room and this county. It’s a big deal, and I don’t take that lightly. I’ve got some questions I want to ask, and — just, not gonna do it tonight.”

Rivenbark didn't elaborate on what unanswered questions remained for him, but agreed a work session would be helpful. Commissioners agreed verbally to hold one but didn't set an exact date yet.

The board must approve a new budget by the end of June; the last regular meeting of the month is on Monday, June 16 (although commissioners could hold a special or emergency meeting up until the last moment, in theory).

[Editor’s note: Commissioner Rob Zapple is a member of WHQR’s Board of Directors, which has no role in editorial decisions or news coverage.]

