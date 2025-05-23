NC House budget unexpectedly cuts $6 million in annual funding for Coastal Horizons

On Tuesday, the House Appropriations Committee released its report on the budget. In the section outlining Community Substance Abuse Services, the report calls for slashing $6,060,000 in funding for Coastal Horizons for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 budget years. (The line item appears on page 181 of the 670-page document.)

Coastal Horizons provides a wide range of mental and behavioral health services to Eastern Carolina. The proposed cuts represent almost 10% of its overall budget of around $63.8 million.

Elizabeth Redenbaugh, vice president for development and external affairs, said Coastal Horizons was unaware the cut was coming in the House budget, and noted that it would, "directly impact our Justice Services and our Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC)—two critical areas that serve some of the most vulnerable individuals in our communities."

Redenbaugh said Coastal Horizons was "deeply concerned about the potential impact these proposed cuts could have on access to mental health and substance use treatment for those involved in the justice system and others in urgent need of comprehensive behavioral health care."

Coastal Horizons is still "actively seeking more information and remains hopeful that ongoing dialogue with lawmakers will help ensure that these life-saving services remain fully funded and accessible," she added.

While Republicans largely control both the House and Senate, the two chambers are set for a showdown over budget priorities. In the past, that process has stretched well beyond the July 1 beginning of the new fiscal year.

WHQR reached out to several members of the House Appropriations Committee, including Republican Ted Davis (who serves as one of the committee's 25 vice-chairs) but has not heard a response yet.