WPD releases identity of deceased man located in wooded area near Clay Street
Police are asking for help to identify a man who was found deceased in the woods near the Haynes / Lacewell Police and Fire Training Facility.
Last Friday, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a possible medical emergency in a wooded area at Hurst and Clay Street.
Once officers arrived they located a deceased male in the woods, who as of today has been identified as 63-year-old Cedric Adkins.
This is an ongoing investigation and WPD is asking anyone with information on Adkins’ death to call them at (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.