Classical HQR’s signal at 92-7 FM is off the air. We are working on diagnosing the exact cause of the issue and will move as quickly as possible to get it repaired, but we are hoping to have it fixed by next week. Classical is on air at 96.7fm in Southport, on HD2 and streaming on all devices. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WPD releases identity of deceased man located in wooded area near Clay Street

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published May 6, 2025 at 7:48 AM EDT
Wooded area near Hurst and Clay streets.
Benjamin Schachtman
Wooded area near Hurst and Clay streets.

Police are asking for help to identify a man who was found deceased in the woods near the Haynes / Lacewell Police and Fire Training Facility.

Last Friday, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a possible medical emergency in a wooded area at Hurst and Clay Street.

Once officers arrived they located a deceased male in the woods, who as of today has been identified as 63-year-old Cedric Adkins.

This is an ongoing investigation and WPD is asking anyone with information on Adkins’ death to call them at (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
