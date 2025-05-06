WPD releases identity of deceased man located in wooded area near Clay Street

Last Friday, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a possible medical emergency in a wooded area at Hurst and Clay Street.

Once officers arrived they located a deceased male in the woods, who as of today has been identified as 63-year-old Cedric Adkins.

This is an ongoing investigation and WPD is asking anyone with information on Adkins’ death to call them at (910) 343-3609 or use the anonymous Tip 411 app.