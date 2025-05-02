© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
False report of gun on campus sends New Hanover High School into lockdown

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published May 2, 2025 at 2:23 PM EDT
Benjamin Schachtman
/
WHQR
Law enforcement presence on Princess Street near New Hanover High School.

On Friday afternoon, New Hanover High School alerted parents that the facility had gone into lockdown due to an “emerging situation.” The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed not long after that a significant law enforcement response had been triggered by a false report of a gun on campus.

An otherwise calm Friday afternoon at New Hanover High School was interrupted by a heavy law enforcement presence as the school was sent into lockdown.

Shortly before 2 p.m., parents and guardians received a message from the school:

New Hanover High School is currently in Lockdown due to an emerging situation. The safety and security of your child is our top priority. We are actively responding to the situation and collaborating with emergency responders. At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed.

Parts of Market Street near the school were briefly blocked off and officers in tactical gear were seen on campus. But law enforcement quickly stood down after learning it had been a false alarm.

“The call came in as a kid with a gun,” Lt. Jerry Brewer, NHCSO spokesperson, told WHQR. “They just made it up.”

Brewer said the caller would be charged with making a false report.
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018.
