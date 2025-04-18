The Dive: Some N.C. Businesses Are Actually Happy About Tariffs; Point, Counterpoint...ish

The Dive is a free weekly newsletter jointly published by WHQR and The Assembly. You can find more information and subscribe here.

President Trump’s tariff crusade is disorienting the global economic order, rocking retirement accounts, and torching international relationships.

But for third-generation Sneads Ferry shrimper Nancy Edens, the president’s tariffs are a relief. “It feels like he threw us a lifeline,” she said.

Edens’ grandfather in the 1950s started B.F. Millis & Sons Seafood, a waterfront fish house overlooking the New River. Business has never been worse, she said. “My father’s been in business all of his life–and he said this past year, he’s never seen it like this,” she said. “Never.”

Last year, a seafood processor and reliable customer said he didn’t want their product since he could buy much cheaper imports—a first for the family. “It’s never happened before,” Edens said. “The prices have just continually gone down because of the imports.”

Shrimpers like Edens point to the proliferation of farm-raised imports as the impetus for the domestic industry’s collapse. State data show that in 2023, the fewest number of licensed commercial fishermen participated in the shrimp business on record, down to 270 compared to more than 1,000 in 1995. The dockside price of shrimp dropped to $2.14 per pound, worth a third or less of its 1970s value, adjusting for inflation.

For The Assembly, Johanna F. Still talked with North Carolina producers who are optimistic about tariffs.



Some N.C. Businesses Are Actually Happy About Tariffs

Point, Counterpoint…ish

Instagram / WHQR Promotional flyer for the “What They Say” event, sponsored by the UNCW Muslim Student Association.

Last month, we reported on the hand-offs approach the UNCW administration took with a polarizing talk from Norman Goda, a Holocaust scholar who argues that genocide allegations against Israel fail to meet the legal definition of the crime. A respected speaker, he’s also met with resistance from pro-Palestinian activists who feel his focus on legal technicalities downplays the loss of life, most notably in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Goda’s talk at UNCW seemed like a good acid test of the new “neutrality” policy, which is supposed to ensure a balance of opinions for on-campus events, among other things. And, in the days leading up to the lecture and during the talk itself, pro-Palestinian students and community members asked for an event that provided a contrasting viewpoint to Goda.

But while a UNCW vice chancellor had said last year they would “provide the alternative point of view” to controversial events, when it came to Goda’s lecture, they more modestly offered to “take into consideration how to address alternative viewpoints.” The history department, which sponsored Goda’s talk, said their lecture budget was tapped. But Department Chair W. Taylor Fain said he hoped someone else would sponsor an event with a “perspective on events in Gaza different than Dr. Goda,” adding that the department would help promote it.

It appears that’s now happened–sort of.

Later this month, UNCW’s Muslim Student Association is presenting “What They Saw,” a talk with three healthcare workers who have volunteered in the Gaza Strip for the last 18 months.

While it’s not a direct counterpoint to Goda’s talk, it’s definitely intended to provide a different perspective on the conflict in Gaza. In a post on Instagram, UNCW MSA promised the event “will open your eyes to things you’ll never forget.”

The event was initially advertised as being promoted by both UNCW MSA and the International Studies Department. However, International Studies Department Chair Florentina Andreescu said the department asked to be removed from promotional material because their inclusion was “an error” (the online posts have since been updated). She deferred any other questions to MSA, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The History Department also didn’t want to be involved, but Fain said he was happy to see the event was being organized and felt it would be well attended.

“Because none of the participants are historians and the content of their presentation doesn’t appear to be historical, our department won’t be participating in any way,” Fain wrote in an email. “Still, I am sure that many of our students and faculty will be interested and will attend.”

–Benjamin Schachtman