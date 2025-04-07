New Hanover decreases teacher attrition rate, Brunswick and Pender rates increase slightly

NCDPI / NCDPI NCDPI interactive database on teacher attrition rates for 2023-2024

The rates come from a recently released report by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, which outlines the state of the teaching profession based on data from the 2023-2024 school year.

For the 2022-2023 school year, New Hanover's rate was 12%, but historically, it’s hovered around 9%. This also applies to other school districts in the region and the state average.

The top reason for teachers leaving the profession in the Cape Fear region are personal ones, such as resigning for a career change or health reasons and retiring with reduced benefits. In New Hanover, the second reason was ‘beyond the school district’s control’, such as retiring with full benefits. However, in Pender and Brunswick counties, the reason behind personal was ‘other,’ which means the teacher didn’t give a reason for their leaving.

NCDPI / NCDPI NCDPI analysis of reasons for leaving

While Pender has the largest attrition rate out of the three counties, it has the lowest vacancy rate at 4%. The top positions they are trying to fill are K-5 exceptional children (EC) teachers and K-5 classroom teachers. New Hanover has a 10% vacancy rate, with the positions needed being K-5 classroom teachers, followed by high school career, technology, and education (CTE) teachers. Brunswick had the highest vacancy rate at 12%; their top open positions are EC K-5 and classroom K-5 teachers.

NCDPI / NCDPI NCDPI analysis for vacancy rates for 2023-2024 school year.

In the report, the NCDPI researchers wrote that, as a state, the teachers who left the profession are typically “less effective” than those who chose to remain in teaching, according to a separate EVAAS analysis . They also noted fewer certified mathematics, elementary education, and EC support teachers.

Prior reporting