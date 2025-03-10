Opinions: Sen. Michael Lee, New Hanover County NAACP weigh in on DEI bill

Like other commentaries and letters to the editor, opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of WHQR. We reserve the right to decline to publish opinions, or publish them with contrasting views or additional context.

Earlier this month, Republicans in the North Carolina senate filed a bill to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the public school system. State Senator Michael Lee, who represents much of New Hanover County, sponsored the bill, along with Senate Leader Phil Berger and state Senator Brad Overcash.

Senate Bill 227 takes a cue from the Trump administration’s efforts to block federal funding to public schools that implement DEI programs (which have led to local efforts by the New Hanover County Board of Education to change the district’s curriculum, strategic plan, and other policies ).

The legislation prohibits six specific actions for public schools, including maintaining a DEI office or division. It requires public schools to show they are in compliance by the beginning of September. The state’s Department of Public Instruction will present a report to legislators in mid-January, 2026. You can read the latest version of Senate Bill 227 and track its progress in the legislature here .

On Monday, Senator Lee shared an opinion piece with WHQR, which appears below; Lee said the opinion describes what the bill is, as well as what it isn’t. Last week, LeRon T. Montgomery, president of the New Hanover County branch of the NAACP, sent a letter of concern to Senator Lee. That letter appears below following Lee’s opinion.

Sen. Michael Lee: Ensuring Equality and Excellence in Education

In an era when public education should be a beacon of fairness and intellectual freedom, North Carolina stands poised to take a bold step forward. This bill, “Eliminating ‘DEI’ in Public Education,” aims to ensure that every student, teacher, and school employee is treated with dignity and respect while upholding the principles of equal opportunity and intellectual inquiry. This legislation is not about stifling diversity or ignoring history; rather, it is about reinforcing the core American values of fairness, merit, and the right to independent thought.

At its heart, this bill reflects the foundational belief enshrined in our state and national constitutions: all individuals are created equal. Unfortunately, in recent years, certain educational initiatives have strayed from this principle, promoting concepts that divide rather than unite. The bill appropriately targets “divisive concepts” that force students, teachers, or school employees to view themselves and others primarily through the lens of race or sex, rather than as unique individuals with inherent dignity and potential.

Some critics have misrepresented the intent and impact of this legislation. It is important to clarify what the bill does not do:



It is not a ban on teaching history or discussing past injustices. The bill explicitly allows impartial discussions of historical events, oppression, and ethnic history as part of the NC Standard Course of Study. Students will continue to learn about pivotal moments such as the Civil Rights Movement, the suffrage movement, and other struggles for equality. The difference is that these topics will be presented in a way that fosters understanding rather than division.

It is not a restriction on free speech. The bill makes clear that it does not limit protected speech.

It is not a prohibition on individual research or study. Students and teachers will still have access to materials discussing diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for research or independent study. Academic exploration and inquiry remain fundamental to education.

It does not eliminate all forms of professional development. The bill only prohibits mandatory professional development that advocates for divisive concepts or discriminatory practices. Teachers will still have access to valuable training opportunities, but they will not be required to affirm ideological viewpoints as a condition of employment.

It does not ban discussions about diversity, equity, and inclusion entirely. While the bill prevents institutionalized DEI offices and programs that push divisive frameworks, it does not stop students and teachers from discussing these topics in the classroom or engaging in thoughtful debate within the boundaries set by law.

It does not prevent compliance with state or federal law. If a policy, procedure, or training is mandated by federal or state law, it remains in place. This bill does not override legal requirements designed to ensure equality and fairness.

One of the bill’s most important provisions ensures that students will not be compelled to affirm or believe in ideas that suggest any race or sex is inherently superior or that individuals should bear collective guilt for historical actions. Such teachings distort historical understanding and impose narratives that divide rather than unite. Instead of fostering unity, they create a framework where some individuals are labeled as perpetual oppressors while others are considered perpetual victims. This does a disservice to everyone, particularly young minds striving to forge their own paths.

This proposed legislation also safeguards academic freedom and open inquiry. Some have falsely suggested that eliminating DEI offices and initiatives will curtail discussions on race, sex, and history. The reality is quite the opposite. The bill explicitly states that historical topics, including those related to racial and ethnic history, should be taught in an objective manner. The goal is to encourage critical thinking rather than ideological indoctrination.

Additionally, this legislation upholds the rights of teachers by preventing them from being forced to attend professional development sessions that promote divisive ideologies. Too often, educators are subjected to mandatory training that contradicts their personal beliefs and professional judgment. The bill affirms that teachers should not be compelled to endorse political or ideological viewpoints simply to keep their jobs or to avoid being ostracized.

Beyond the philosophical merits, this bill also has practical benefits. By eliminating DEI bureaucracies that often siphon financial resources away from classrooms, we can redirect funding toward initiatives that truly enhance student learning. Hiring more teachers, improving instructional materials, and investing in technology will have a far greater impact on student success than redundant administrative offices and funding that pushes ideological agendas.

Ultimately, this legislation is about fairness. It ensures that public schools remain places of learning, inquiry, and mutual respect rather than battlegrounds for political and ideological struggles. Every North Carolinian, regardless of background, should support an education system that prioritizes excellence, equal opportunity, and the free exchange of ideas.

Our schools should be shaping the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators—not burdening students with ideological constraints that limit their ability to engage critically with the world around them. This bill is a necessary step toward restoring balance in education, reinforcing core American values, and preparing our students for a future defined by their abilities and efforts, not by imposed ideological narratives.

North Carolina has the opportunity to lead by example, ensuring that education remains a pathway to knowledge and success for all. This bill deserves the full support of lawmakers and the public alike. The future of our students—and the integrity of our educational system—depends on it.

LeRon T. Montgomery: Letter of concern

Dear Senator Lee,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to respectfully express my concerns regarding the potential removal of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in schools. As a member of our community who values the future of our children, I urge you to reconsider any actions that would hinder the progress these initiatives represent.

DEI programs are not just abstract policies; they are vital tools that help students develop the critical skills necessary for success in our increasingly diverse and interconnected world. In an educational setting, DEI fosters a sense of belonging and ensures that all students, regardless of their race, gender, socio-economic background, or ability, have equal opportunities to succeed. Removing DEI programs would signal to students that their differences are not valued and that inclusivity is not a priority.

Furthermore, studies have consistently shown that diverse and inclusive learning environments lead to improved academic outcomes. When students from different backgrounds collaborate and interact, they develop stronger problem-solving skills, greater empathy, and a deeper understanding of the world around them. These qualities are not just beneficial in the classroom, but they are also essential for cultivating well-rounded individuals who are prepared to thrive in a global society.

Additionally, DEI programs are instrumental in addressing disparities that have persisted for generations in our educational system. They provide students from historically marginalized communities with the resources, support, and encouragement they need to reach their full potential. Eliminating these programs would disproportionately harm those who need the most support, perpetuating cycles of inequality.

In the spirit of fostering opportunity and fairness for all, I ask that you continue to support the inclusion of DEI programs in schools. Rather than dismantling these initiatives, I encourage you to advocate for their expansion, ensuring that every student has access to the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Thank you for taking the time to consider my perspective on this important matter. I hope that you will continue to prioritize policies that uphold the values of equality, justice, and opportunity for all.

Sincerely,

LeRon T. Montgomery

President, New Hanover County NAACP

