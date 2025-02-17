New Hanover Endowment CEO talks small grant process, capital announcement to come

Winslow started his presentation by addressing some of The Endowment’s newest hires , saying that the organization is reconsidering the strategy of running a “lean” staff, as other endowments that oversee funding amounts of New Hanover’s size have more employees. Their recent hirings, he said, will accelerate the number of grants that are approved throughout the community. (The Endowment also recently 'rebranded' from its original name, the New Hanover Community Endowment.)

Winslow also said The Endowment’s community grants program is set to be rolled out in March or April. These are smaller grants of up to $5,000, recommended by The Endowment’s Community Advisory Council. Unlike the rolling grant process for larger projects, these community grants are expected to have set deadlines. Commissioner Rob Zapple said these can be a “lifeline” to smaller community organizations.

Winslow added that in the beginning of January, they received grant requests worth $40 million from various organizations.

He said they’re poised to announce a $7 million investment on a $65 million capital project. Winslow also reiterated to the community that The Endowment is not likely to fund any large capital requests outright — but could fill funding gaps at the backend.

According to Winslow, The Endowment has $30 million left in uncommitted funding this year. He also said that typically, they can fund about $1 on every $5 of requests.

For quarter four of 2024, The Endowment gave out $16.7 million across 21 grants. A majority went to community development (60%), followed by social and health equity (33%), community safety (6%), and education (2%).

Disclosure notice: Commissioner Zapple is a WHQR Board of Directors member, which has no role in editorial decisions.